GoBlackKnights - Army commit and WR Javonte Graves-Billips shows off on ESPN

While some high school programs have deferred or even decided to shut down their 2020 high school football season, over at St. Paul’s High School in Mobile (AL), they kicked-off their campaign in fine fashion.

St. Paul’s, which is home of 2021 Army Black Knights’ commit Javonte Graves-Billips pulled out a 17-14 win over Spanish Fort High School. Not only that, they did so on National TV or more specifically, ESPN (GEICO High School Football Kickoff X ESPN).

GoBackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch-up with two-way performer, who was named Player-of-the-Game (two rushing touchdowns), to discuss the contest, along with preparation for the next level ... which will be at Army West Point.

But for the moment, he is still a high schooler, who truly embellished the moment to play on nation television.

“It was an amazing experience to play on ESPN and I would do all over again,” shared the 5-foot-11, 178 pounder, who played slot receiver and running back, as well as cornerback in last night’s contest.