GoBlackKnights - Army commit and WR Javonte Graves-Billips shows off on ESPN

Army commit and WR Javonte Graves-Billips shows off on ESPN
While some high school programs have deferred or even decided to shut down their 2020 high school football season, over at St. Paul’s High School in Mobile (AL), they kicked-off their campaign in fine fashion.
St. Paul’s, which is home of 2021 Army Black Knights’ commit Javonte Graves-Billips pulled out a 17-14 win over Spanish Fort High School. Not only that, they did so on National TV or more specifically, ESPN (GEICO High School Football Kickoff X ESPN).
GoBackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch-up with two-way performer, who was named Player-of-the-Game (two rushing touchdowns), to discuss the contest, along with preparation for the next level ... which will be at Army West Point.
But for the moment, he is still a high schooler, who truly embellished the moment to play on nation television.
“It was an amazing experience to play on ESPN and I would do all over again,” shared the 5-foot-11, 178 pounder, who played slot receiver and running back, as well as cornerback in last night’s contest.
Two-way player & Army commit Javonte Graves-Billips with the St. Paul's Episcopal (AL) touchdown and the Saints are back on top!— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) August 29, 2020
GEICO High School Football Kickoff X ESPN @javonte_4 @spsmobile_al #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/l3ZAsxqnXq
Graves-Billips confirmed that he heard from the Army coaching staff prior and subsequent to his game on Friday.
“Yes sir I did hear from them,” he explained. “Head Coach (Jeff) Monken, along with coaches (Saga) Tuitele, (Cody) Worley, (Mike) Sullivan, (Tank) Wright, (Greg) Svarczkopf, (Brent) Davis ... they told me to ball out before the game and good luck. After the game, they told me I had an amazing performance and keeping balling and they can’t wait to see me play for them.
Despite managing both worlds of high school ball and preparing for college ball, the two-way player readily admitted that he always has Army West Point on his mind.
“Yes sir, I have been thinking about my future at West Point and playing for the Black Knights,” declared Graves-Billips.
