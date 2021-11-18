Army commit Hunter Roddy returns to West Point for his OV this weekend
It was on June 11th that we reported that running back prospect Hunter Roddy was “blown away” during his unofficial visit to West Point. Then on June 22nd, the 6-foot-0, 220 pounder out of Temecula...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news