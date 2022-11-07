Army commit and Rivals 3-Star DL, Matt Gemma

Under Armour and The All-American Bowl are the two major All-Star games, where the best high school football players in the country gathered and compete. However, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has now emerged as the new All-Star venue on the block, whereby several top multi-star high school prospects have been invited to participate in their inaugural game. The nationally televised game is scheduled for December 17th and will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Some of the headliners are Rivals 4-star QB & Miami Hurricane commit, Jaden Rashada; 3-star recruit and Oregon-bound WR, Jurrion Dickey; another Miami commit and scheduled participant is 5-star OL Samson Okunlola, and you can add 5-star DE Samuel M’Pemba's name to the list. The talented defensive end prospect has not pledged his commitment to any program just yet. And then you have Rivals 3-Star DT prospect and Army West Point 2023 commit, Matt Gemma, who spoke to GBK about his recent honor.

“I felt very proud to be representing Army Football and Delbarton football.” — Gemma on his invite/acceptance to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl

“I was very excited to be receiving this honor,” Gemma humbly shared. “I felt very proud to be representing Army Football and Delbarton football.” “There is going to be a lot of top talent. There is a Duke commit (Moussa Kane) from Blair Academy going to it and he is from New Jersey as well.” “They (U.S. Army All-American Bowl Representative) called me and sent me the invitation and wanted to meet next Friday to present me my game jersey and videotape it. He wants to present it to me in front of my school which is awesome. The game is on the 17th and I will also be participating in the Takis signing day that week.” As most Army Black Knights fans know, Gemma’s 2022 season was basically shut down before it started due to an injury. But the talented 6-foot-3, 280-pounder has been working diligently on his rehab in order to get back into the line-up for Delbarton High School in Morristown, New Jersey. Needless to say, he also wants to be ready for the aforementioned All-American Bowl contest.

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken & Gemma