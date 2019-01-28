Army commit & top DT Gerald Irons discusses home visit from HC Jeff Monken
While the recruiting emphasis is moving more towards the 2020 prospects, the Army coaching staff is still putting the final touches on the 2019 class, which includes staying connected with the thos...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news