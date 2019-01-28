Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 15:39:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Army commit & top DT Gerald Irons discusses home visit from HC Jeff Monken

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Rivals 2-star DT and 2019 Army commit Gerald Irons has all the tools
Rivals.com

While the recruiting emphasis is moving more towards the 2020 prospects, the Army coaching staff is still putting the final touches on the 2019 class, which includes staying connected with the thos...

