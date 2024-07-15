It was back on February 26th that cornerback Airriss Rosemond picked up his offer from the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff and that is all she wrote. “Coach (Blake) Powers is handling my recruiting and he is amazing,” said the product of Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio his initial conversation (7/9) with GBK. In addition to his offer from Army, the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder holds offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Miami (OH), Massachusetts, Toledo, and Kent State. However, he has officially pledged to the Black Knights. Actually I committed today (7/9) … I told Coach Powers I would announce on July 15th,” shared Rosemond during his Tuesday conversation with GBK. The talented cornerback made his decision minus visiting the United States Military Academy at West Point in person, but said part of is rationale was ongoing and developing relationship with Coach Powers. “No I haven’t (visited) and that means a lot,” he goes on to explain. "I committed without even going up there because Coach Powers made it possible. He never stopped texting me or sending me tweets he just never stopped. Also, I did my research and my family didn’t have the money to make it up there, but I knew I needed a change of scenery and new people and discipline in my life and there’s no better place to do that like West Point.”

“Yesterday I had a call with him and me and Coach Powers were already locked in, but this conversation was different … he was serious about me and his commitment to me and he understood my situation and gave me the best advice possible.” “Before the phone call I already knew in my head though that I wanted to get away from home and experience a new life with a new family because back home there’s nothing left for me here,” he candidly added. “I didn’t do it for any money, I did it for myself and because I know that West Point has a great education and can get me very far outside of football.” “The deciding factor was really the end goal. I know when I get older I want to be successful and I want to be something outside of football and with West Point being one of the top academic schools and graduating astronauts and doctors and all these careers just did it for me - I knew what I had to do.”

THE DEFENSIVE FIT - IN HIS OWN WORDS

“How I see my self fitting into the defense is not just at corner but wherever they need me at,” he said. “I’m an athlete and can play the safety spot and nickel spot as well. There isn’t any coverage that I like better than the others because I have to be good at everything. I can fly around the field and make plays and big hits and throw my body around for the team not just for myself. I see myself going to the NFL in the next couple of years so I will do whatever it takes and whatever position I’m at I will dominate consistently.”

Speaking of the NFL, we asked Rosemond who his favorite defender was and shared these insights. “Charvarius Ward because he’s a natural bump and run corner and can run with anybody using his length to get down the field and discipline eyes, the future Black Knight corner explained. “Who taught me the game though was Arkansas State defensive back Websley Ettiene. Watching his YouTube videos from 6th grade and up taught me patience and how to line up and stand and also discipline.” In addition to football, Rosemond is also a member of his school’s track team. “Yes sir I participated in track, where we placed 6th in the 4x4 at state,” he said. “I wish I would’ve ran, I alternated behind 4 seniors. But the previous years since freshman year I ran in the varsity - 4x4 and also went last year but got DQ’d because a teammate had an athlete’s toe. Rosemond will be a direct into the academy.