QB Jemel Jones had a very solid game for the Army Black Knights (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Score By Quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Colgate 10 7 0 0 17 Army 14 14 14 0 42

Key Stats:

• Army won the turnover battle, 2-1. • The Black Knights rushed for 467 yards on 55 carries for an 8.5 yard/carry average. • QB Jemel Jones led all rushers with 12 carries for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns. • LB Leo Lowin had his first interception of the season. • Army converted 8-10 third downs. • Five different Army players scored touchdowns.

Breaking Down Of Scoring Quarter Time Scoring Play Colgate Army 1st 11:04 COLGATE - Biscoe,Spencer 49 yd field goal 8 plays, 43 yards, TOP 03:56 3 0 1st 10:52 ARMY - Jones,Jemel 75 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 1 plays, 75 yards, TOP 00:12

3 7 1st 07:31

COLGATE - Brescia,Michael 1 yd run (Biscoe,Spencer kick), 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:21

10 7 1st 03:29

ARMY - Reed,Hayden 2 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 04:02

10 14 2nd 10:09

ARMY - Murphy,Braheam 11 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 9 plays, 65 yards, TOP 05:08

10 21 2nd 05:27

ARMY - Marshall,Ay'Jaun 11 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 7 plays, 57 yards, TOP 03:03

10 28 2nd 00:23

COLGATE - Saunders,Treyvhon 19 yd pass from Brescia,Michael (Biscoe,Spencer kick) 9 plays, 47 yards, TOP 02:31

17 28 3rd 06:33

ARMY - Jones,Jemel 1 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 16 plays, 77 yards, TOP 08:22

17 35 3rd 04:15

ARMY - Johnson,Markel 24 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 1 plays, 24 yards, TOP 00:08

17 42 FINAL 17 42

GAME SUMMARY:

Colgate opened the game with an effective drive led by QB Michael Brescia and RB Max Hurleman that stalled on Army’s 32-yard line, but Kicker Spencer Briscoe connected on a career-long 49-yard field goal to open the scoring and give the Raiders a 3-0 lead. On Army’s first play from scrimmage, QB Jemel Jones ran QB zone, and a huge hole opened. Jones took the ball 75 yards for a 7-3 Army lead. Jones mentioned in the post-game press conference that OC Brent Davis told him on Friday he was starting and that would be the first play. Davis made a good decision, and Jones and the Army offensive line executed to perfection. On the ensuing possession, Colgate again ran right through the Army defense and scored on a Brescia QB sneak after an 8-play, 75-yard drive to take a 10-7 lead. Army’s next possession started almost as well as their first. Fullback Hayden Reed took a Jones handoff 40 yards before being brought down at the Colgate 30-yard line.7 plays later, Reed went into the end zone from the 2-yard line to give Army back the lead for good, 14-10. Army’s defense started to play better as they held Colgate to a missed field goal and a 3-and-out on their next two possessions. Meanwhile, the Army offense added 2 more touchdowns on option plays to slotbacks Braheam Murphy and Ay’Juan Marshall on successive drives to extend their lead to 28-10.



Captain & Safety, Marquel Broughton, along with the entire defense stepped up their game (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

On Colgate’s next drive, Brescia broke off a 19-yard run and was stripped by LB Leo Lowin. Cornerback Cam Jones recovered for Army. Army couldn’t capitalize on the turnover as, on the ensuing possession, Jemel Jones was attempting to throw a swing pass that was batted down by a Colgate defensive lineman. The officials called the pass incomplete on the field, but instant replay overturned the call, saying it was a backward pass and giving Colgate the ball back in Army territory with 2:54 left in the half. Brescia and the Colgate offense went 47 yards in 9 plays and scored their first passing touchdown of the season on a 19-yard pass to Treyvohn Sanders to close the gap to 28-17 before halftime. Army started the 2nd half with a classic “Army football drive” – 77 yards in 16 plays (all runs). With 6:33 left in the 3rd quarter, Jones capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to make the score 35-17. After LB Leo Lowin intercepted a Brescia pass at the Colgate 34, Army took advantage of the short field with a 24-yard touchdown run by FB Markel Johnson to give Army a 42-17 lead and effectively put the game out of reach with 4:15 remaining in the 3rd quarter. Both Army and Colgate chose to play a lot of reserves/back-ups in the 4th quarter. QB Bryson Daily got some quality playing time and showed some flashes of what Army fans might be in for the next two seasons. Unfortunately, because there were a lot of players seeing their first game action in many cases, there were also a lot of penalties and sloppy play. Army’s offense was called for four false starts and a hold that negated a long run by Daily. Neither team could muster much offense the rest of the game, and Army’s defensive back-ups produced a nice stop in the red zone to end the game and secure the 42-17 win for the Black Knights.

POST-GAME PRESSER WITH HEAD COACH JEFF MONKEN & PLAYERS

POST-GAME THOUGHTS

Hayden Reed and young B-Backs stepped in well for the injured Jakobi Buchanan and Tyson Riley, (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)