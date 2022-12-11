• Several Black Knights contributed to the stellar defensive effort. Linebacker Leo Lowin led the team in tackles with 16; Safety Marquel Broughton and DT Chris Frey added 10 each; OLB Jimmy Ciarlo added 9 and MLB Camden O’Gara had 8 total tackles on the day.

• Quinn Maretzki was 2-2 on PAT’s and 2-2 on field goals including the 39-yard walk off in the second overtime period.

• The two teams combined to go 3/16 passing for 53 yards. Navy’s first and only completion of the day went for a touchdown to tie the game in the first overtime period.

• There wasn’t a lot of offense in this one, so not a ton of action to summarize. Both teams punted 9 times each.•

• Surprisingly to many Army fans, Coach Jeff Monken decided to start Cade Ballard at QB and Tyhier Tyler as the lone setback in a spread formation for most of the first half and much of the game. Coach Monken mentioned in the post-game press conference that after their rushing offense had netted less than 3 yards/carry the last 3 years against Navy, they needed to do something different. Of course, the result was no different today as Army went 2-12 passing for 28 yards and ran for 2.6 yards/carry again. It was a novel idea.

• After the two teams traded 4 punts in the first quarter, Navy got the ball in great field position at the Army 35-yard line. The Army defense stiffened one more time and held Navy to 9 yards in 3 plays and the Mids brought on Bijan Nichols to kick a 43-yard field goal for the first points of the game.

• After the teams traded 4 more punts, Army turned the ball over on downs at the Navy 35-yard line. Navy went nowhere in 3 plays and with time running out in the first half, it appeared as though the two teams would go to the locker room with Navy up 3-0. That’s when Noah Short blocked the Riethman punt and Jabril Williams pounced on it in the end zone. Williams fumbled in the end zone but made an athletic recovery and kept his foot from going out of the back of the end zone for a touchdown and Army took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

• Army got the ball first in the second half and after the Army offense’s most promising drive of the day stalled at the Navy 45-yard line, the two teams traded punts again. Cam Jones had a 19-yard return to set the Army offense up with great field position at the Navy 40-yard line.

• On the first play from scrimmage, Tyhier Tyler broke left on a midline option play that looked like a 40-yard touchdown run to put Army ahead 14-3. Unfortunately, it was called back for a block in the back on WR Isaiah Alston.

• Army’s drive eventually stalled out and Navy took over after a Boehlke punt at their own 23-yard line. On the very next play from scrimmage, FB Anton Hall had the longest play of the day. Navy ran a trap that went 77 yards for a touchdown to put Navy up 10-7. We were able to talk with Coach Monken about this play at length and he mentioned that Army was “supposed to spill the trap. Instead, they ‘boxed’ it and LB Camden O’Gara got caught behind the DL boxing the trap which left a gaping hole for Hall to run through.

• After trading more punts to end the 3rd and start the 4th quarter, Army got the ball at their own 46-yard line with 5:21 left in the game. A key pass interference call on Navy against Ay’Juan Marshall moved the ball to the Navy 28-yard line. Three Army runs set up 4th and 2 from the Navy 20 and Monken called on K Quinn Maretzki to come in and make a pressure kick to tie the game at 10-10 with 1:53 left in regulation.•

• Navy’s last drive stalled, and the game went into overtime for the first time in Army-Navy history.

• Navy won the toss and chose to play defense first as is customary. On Army’s first play from scrimmage, they ran power with FB Markel Johnson and Coach Monken mentioned that the offensive line blocked it “as well as they have all year.” Johnson went 25 yards to give Army a 17-10 lead.

• Navy came right back with their only pass completion of the day. Xavier Arline found Maquel Haywood wide-open in the end zone to knot the score at 17-17.

• Navy got the ball first in the second overtime period and Arline converted a 3rd and long for a first down at the 15. On the next play from scrimmage, Hall rushed to the 4-yard line. Army got two big stops on the next two plays and Navy was faced with 3rd and goal from the 2. It looked as though Fofana was going to cross the plane when DE Austin Hill stripped him, and NT Darius Richardson pounced on the fumble to give Army the ball.

• Army ran 2 plays with not much success to bring up 3rd and long. Cade Ballard ran left to set the ball up in the middle of the field at the 22-yard line for Quinn Maretzki. Maretzki made his second pressure-packed kick of the day to give the Black Knights a ‘walk-off” 39-yard field goal for the win!