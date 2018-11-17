Captain and center Bryce Holland leading the Brotherhood in a victory dance celebration Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports



The Raiders of Colgate arrived at West Point as an undefeated FCS team ranked 6th in the FCS College Coaches Poll. The Black Knights of Army West Point were defeated in 12 games at Michie and the team was determined to make it 13 straight against the Raiders and send the seniors out on a winning note on Senior Day. The Colgate defense, ranked first in the FCS, proved to be the real deal, doing a better job of stopping the Black Knight offense than Oklahoma did earlier in the year; but an equally tough Black Knight defense allowed only 1 offensive touchdown, and the offense came on strong in the fourth quarter to thwart the upset plans of the Raiders. Army jumped off to a 14-0 lead as the offense score on their first two possessions, and the defense pitched their fourth first-half shutout of the season. Colgate got back into the game with a scoop and score touchdown on a fumble in the third quarter to come within 7, but the Black Knights scored two touchdowns in the final quarter to secure the win. How it transpired:

Game Summary Qtr Time Play Army Colgate 1st 08:14 ARMY - Hopkins Jr., K. 3 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick), 8-51 4:39 7 0 2nd 08:05 ARMY - Woolfolk, D. 2 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick), 16-76 9:27 14 0 3rd 05:52 COLGATE - Castillo, Tyler 35 yd fumble recovery (Puzzi, Chris kick) 14 7 4th 14:58 ARMY - Woolfolk, D. 1 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick), 11-63 5:45 21 7 4th 09:26 COLGATE - Holland, James 10 yd run (Puzzi, Chris kick), 10-79 5:24 21 14 4th 02:05 ARMY - Woolfolk, D. 3 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick), 13-75 7:20 28 14

First Quarter - Army marches for a 7-0 lead

Colgate received the opening kickoff and ran a trick play to return the ball to the 28 yard line. Senior RB James Holland picked up 6 yards on the first play, but a pass attempt fell incomplete to bring up 3d down. Attwood avoided a Sack by completing a pass to Holland, but he was dropped for a 10 yard loss to bring up a 4th and 15, forcing a Colgate punt. Mike Reynolds fielded the ball on the 37 and returned it 12 yards to the 49, where Army began their first possession.

Darnell Woolfolk scored 3 rushing touchdowns to bring his career total to 36 Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports



The first two series of downs followed the same pattern. Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins started each series with a big gain followed up by fullback Darnell Woolfolk running for the first down conversion. On the third series, Hopkins had a big 19 yard run to the Colgate 8 where Army had first and goal. Woolfolk ran the ball twice for 5 yards to the 3 and then Hopkins carried it in for the score to give Army a 7-0 lead. By Army standards, it was a relatively quick scoring drive of 51 yards in 8 plays and using up only 4:39 on the clock. It was the first time any team had scored a touchdown on Colgate this season. Colgate attempted to return the ensuing kickoff, but Donovan Lynch and Joe Stephenson dropped him on the 21, the Raiders they started their second possession. The Raiders picked up 2 first downs, but then an offensive pass interference call put them in a 3d and 20 situation that they were unable to overcome and they were forced to punt the ball away again, and Reynolds called for a fair catch on the Army 24, and the Black Knights started their second possession of the game with 2:32 left in the quarter.

Slotback Kell Walker in action on Saturday versus Colgate Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports



Backs Kell Walker and Connor Slomka combined for a first down to the 36, and then Jordan Asberry followed a textbook cut block by Walker for 17 yards to the Colgate 48. Walker picked up 2 to the 46 as the clock ran out in the first quarter.

Second Quarter - Army Scores again and then holds on for a 14-0 lead at the half.

Kelvin Hopkins was caught for a loss on the first play of the quarter to bring up a 3d and 13, but as has done so often this season, Hopkins fired a perfect strike to Asberry for a crucial 17 yard gain and a first down at the Colgate 34. Walker picked up 5 and Hopkins came up a half yard short on second down, but followed captain and center Bryce Holland for the third down conversion at the Colgate 23. A short gain by Walker was followed by a 9 yard pickup by fullback Andy Davidson for a third and one. The Raider defense stopped Woolfolk inches short to bring up a 4th down, and, to no one’s surprise Monken went for the first down at the Colgate 12. Walker was stopped for no gain on first down, but on second down, he danced his way down the sideline for a first and goal at the one. Woolfolk finished the drive with his 35th career touchdown to increase the lead to 14-0. The drive took 16 plays for 76 yards and ran 9:27 off the clock.

Colgate called for a fair catch to start their third possession on the 25. Holland ran for 15 yards to the 40, but then a holding penalty negated a long pass play to put Colgate in a 1st and 15 on the 35. Attwood recovered with a 21 yard completion on third down to lead Colgate into Army territory at the 39, but a combination of good defense and another Colgate penalty stopped the drive and forced another Colgate punt which went out of bounds on the Army 32.

Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports



A long run by Walker was negated by a penalty on offensive tackle JB Hunter for blocking in the back to bring Army back to a 1st and 18 situation. Hopkins picked up 6 but then threw two incomplete passes to force Army’s first punt of the game. Nick Schrage booted the ball 42 yards to the Colgate 28, where the Raiders started their 4th possession of the game with 2:43 left in the half. A holding call on junior cornerback Elijah Riley gave Colgate a first down on the 38, and two long runs by James Holland picked up another first down on the Army 49. Atwood ran an option keeper for a first down at the Army 28. Two short runs brought up a 3d and 7 at the 24 and Colgate called a timeout with 56 seconds left in the half. When Colgate came back out and set up for their third down play, Jay Bateman called a timeout to map out a defensive play. The snap on the next play was high and Jacob Covington and Cole Christiansen took advantage by Sacking Attwood for a 7 yard loss. With a fourth down and 13 on the 31, Colgate head coach Dan Hunt decided to go for the first down rather than a field goal and Christiansen forced a fumble that Cam Jones recovered on the Army 27. Hopkins attempted one long pass before running the clock out to end the half. Halftime Stats - Army had a slim 3 minute time of possession advantage in the half and ran 30 plays for 138 yards compared to Colgate’s 26 plays for 128 yards. - Army rushed for 120 yards compared to Colgate’s 83, and Hopkins completed 1 of 4 pass attempts for 17 yards, while Colgate was 8 of 12 for 46 yards. - Army forced one turnover for a +1 margin at the half but the turnover came too late in the half to be of any benefit.



Third Quarter - Colgate scores on a Scoop and Score to narrow the lead to 14-7

A touchback gave Army the ball on the 25 to start the second quarter and Hopkins carried twice for a quick first down to the 35. Colgate held Army to short yardage on two fullback dives and on third down, a Colgate defender made a diving deflection of a Hopkins pass attempt to force a 33 yard punt to the Colgate 28 where the Raiders began their first possession of the second half.

Cam Thomas made a touchdown saving tackle to catch Holland after a 34 yard gain to the Army 38. Colgate picked up 8 yards in 3 plays and then went for it on 4th down. A pass to Thomas Ives was called short of the first down marker and a review of the play upheld the call on the field, turning the ball over on downs at the Army 28.

Hopkins was held to a two yard gain, and Woolfolk carried twice for the first down to the 43. Two short gains brought up a third and 7, and on the next play, a bit hit by Wizniewski forced a fumble by Hopkins that Colgate recovered and ran in for a defensive touchdown to narrow the lead to 14-7. Hopkins appeared injured on the play, but he walked off the field on his own power after the play was over.

Sandon McCoy returned the next kickoff 23 yards to the Army 37, where Army started their 3d possession of the half. To the relief of Army fans, Hopkins ran back on the field to lead the offense. Woolfolk and Davidson took turns for a first down at the 48. Hopkins broke open for another first down at the Colgate 30. Connor Slomka was stopped for a short 1, and Walker stepped out of bounds after a four yard gain, but Woolfolk converted the first down with a 6 yard run. A defensive holding penalty advanced the ball to the Colgate 12, and Woolfolk carried the ball twice for 11 yards and a first and goal at the Colgate 1 yard line as time ran out in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter - Colgate scores 7 but Army scores 14 for the win

Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports



Woolfolk finished off the drive with his 36th career touchdown to extend Army’s lead to 21-7 on the opening play of the final quarter. On the drive, Army ran 11 plays for 63 yards and took 5:47 off the clock. Colgate attempted to return the kickoff but Rashad Bolton made a big stop at the Colgate 21. Holland was stopped for a 1 yard loss, but Attwood completed a 12 yard pass for a first down, and Holland got a big 28 yard run for antoher first down at the Army 39. Holland was stopped for a 1 yard gain, and safety Max Regan broke up a near completion at the goal line to bring up a 3d and 9; but Holland got another big gain of 12 yards for a first down at the Army 27. Holland got the call again and ran for another big gain to the 14 and then finished off the successful drive on a touchdown run from 10 yards out to close the gap to 21-14 with 9:26 left in the game. Army took a touchback to start their next drive from the 25. Colgate stopped Woolfolk for short yardage, bur Hopkins completed a pass to Walker for a first down. Slomka and Woolfolk combined for 10 yards and another firsr down at the Army 46. Woolfolk and Davidon gained 8 yards each for another first down at the Colgate 28. Woolfolk and Davidson picked up 7 yards in two plays and then on a big 3d and 3, Woolfolk converted for a big first down on the Colgate 26. Hopkins was stooped for a 1 yard gain, and Colgate called a timeout with 2:55 left on the clock. Woolfolk picked up 3 yards to the 28 and Colgate called their second timeout. With Army facing a crucial 3d and 6 on the Colgate 22, Hopkins kept the ball for a decisive 19 yard run for a first and goal at the Colgate 4 yard line; and on the next play Woolfolk ran it in for his third touchdown of the game and 36th of his career. Army held the ball for 13 plays and ran 7:20 of the game clock to leave Colgate behind by 14 with just 2:06 left to play. Colgate had no choice but to go to the air on their final possession, but seniors James Gibson and James Nachtigal combined for a 4 yard sack to thwart the Raider’s last gasp attempt at an upset.

Final Statistics - Colgate held Army to 261 yards in rushing offense and a meager 4.4 average per carry. - Army West Point held the ball 35 minutes and 56 seconds, which was more than 3 minutes less than their season average. - Colgate’s running back, James Holland, ran for 166 yards and a 9.2 average. - Darnell Woolfolk scored 3 rushing touchdowns to bring his career total to 36. - Kelvin Hopkins edged out Woolfolk in rushing yards with 90 net yards compared to Woolfolk’s 89. - Hopkins had one of his worst days passing with just 2 completions in 6 attempts for 25 yards, but his two completions were key to the offense’s success.