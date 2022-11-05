Score By Quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Air Force 3 0 7 3 13 Army 0 7 0 0 7

Key Stats:

Aside from his 2nd quarter TD, Army quarterback Jemel Jones was locked down all day (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• Neither team scored any points off turnovers. • Air Force held Army to 145 total yards on offense, including a dismal 78 yards rushing on 38 carries. • Air Force ran 66 plays to Army’s 49 and won time of possession 34:49 to 25:11. • Despite a strong effort by Army’s defense to keep the Black Knights close, Air Force still managed to rush for 226 yards on 53 carries. The 4.3 yards/carry average is a credit to the Army defense, but the 226 total yards is still a good performance against an academy rival. • Jemel Jones was Army’s leading rusher with 37 yards on 21 carries. As Head Coach Jeff Monken said in his post-game press conference, “When we can’t run the ball effectively, we struggle to win.” After Army’s touchdown scoring drive in the 2nd quarter, Jones ran for 3 yards the rest of the game. • Army’s top tacklers were safeties Quendrelin Hammonds and Marquel Broughton with 10 total tackles each. • Andre Carter had two key tackles-for-loss in goal-line defense. • Air Force fullback Brad Roberts, while held in check most of the day, still managed to be the game’s leading rusher with 135 yards on 33 carries for a 4.1 average.

Breaking Down Of Scoring Quarter Time Scoring Play Air Force Army 1st 1:05 Air Force - 4th & 9, at Army 18. Matthew Dapore kicked a 35-yard field goal 3 0 2nd 7:11

Army - 3rd & 3, at Air Force 3. Jemel Jones rushed to the right for 3-yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT) 3 7 3rd 10:05 Air Force - 1st & 10, at Army 17. Haaziq Daniels rushed to the right for 17 yard touchdown (Matthew Dapore made PAT) 10 7 4th 12:50

Air Force - 4th & 9, at Army 9. Matthew Dapore kicked a 26-yard field goal 13 7

Game Summary:

Captain & Safety, Marquel Broughton, who has been Army's most consistent performer this season is escorted off the field after being injured (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• This was a game that was dominated by both defenses and a lot of 3-and-outs on offense by both teams.Both teams were about even in 3rd and 4th down conversions and turnovers. • The difference in this one was two field goals from Air Force, as they had a little more success with their running game in the 2nd half than Army did. Army Head Coach Jeff Monken said, “I didn’t think we could run the ball worse than we did last year (in this game), but we did.”When Army runs like they did in the 2nd half, they aren’t going to beat any good teams. • Air Force drew first blood with a Matthew Dapore 35-yard field goal after Army’s defense held tough following a failed 4th and 1 conversion by the Army offense on their own 37-yard line. • After an Army 3-and-out and a punt, Air Force was stopped at the Army 33-yard line where Dapore missed a 50-yard field goal. • Army’s lone scoring drive was a 2nd quarter, 6-play, 68-yard, 3:31 drive that ended with a Jemel Jones 3-yard QB draw for a touchdown right up the middle. • Following Jones’ touchdown to put Army up 7-3, safety Marquel Broughton picked off a Haziq Daniels pass at the Army 42-yard line to give the offense great field position and a chance to increase their lead. Air Force’s defense kept Army off the scoreboard. In a close game like this where points are at a premium, points off turnovers and capitalizing on turnovers are essential. • Air Force’s defense dominated Army’s offense and completely shut them down in the 2nd half. Army’s offensive possessions in the 2nd half were 3 3-and-outs; a 6-and-out; and an interception. That won’t be a team as good as Air Force. • Because Air Force did such a good job shutting Army’s running game and offense down, Army’s defense spent a lot of time on the field in the second half. While the Army defense put up a valiant effort in the loss, the Air Force offense began to find small cracks in the Army rush defense. • Haziq Daniels found paydirt on Air Force’s only touchdown on a 17-yard QB counter in the 3rd quarter to give Air Force a 10-7 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. • Air Force capped the scoring with a 26-yard Dapore field goal in the 4th quarter. • Air Force could have made the margin even larger, but Army’s red zone defense was impressive all day.

"That’s a big game for us. Playing for that trophy is a source of pride for our academy and for our program, and to have to relinquish that trophy is awfully tough. My hope is that our guys will continue to fight, fight for each other, keep playing. I think they will, I think we got a tremendous culture in our program. A brotherhood. They love each other and they care for each other. They’re not going to turn on each other." — Army Head Coach Jeff Monken On takeaways from the game

Post-Game Thoughts: