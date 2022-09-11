Score By Quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT/Final UTSA 0 14 7 14 6/41 Army 7 14 7 7 3/38

Key Stats:

Slotback Ay’Juan Marshall heading for paydirt (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• For the second straight week, Army’s defense failed to stop their opponent on any drive in the 2nd half (unless you count the missed field goal by UTSA at the end of regulation). • Cade Ballard, Tyhier Tyler, and Tyrell Robinson combined to go 13/18 passing for 304 yards including two long touchdown passes to Robinson and Ay’Juan Marshall. Ballard looked particularly strong in the passing game going 11/15 for 221 yards and a touchdown. The 304 passing yards were the most by an Army team in a single game since 2007. • Army lost the turnover battle for the second straight week, 2-0. • Army was held to 179 net yards rushing on 54 attempts for a 3.3 yards/carry average. • For the second straight week, Army’s opponent ran more plays than Army did. UTSA ran 81 plays to Army’s 72. • OLB Andre Carter had his first 2 sacks of the season and Army sacked UTSA QB Frank Harris 4 times. • UTSA’s QB Frank Harris went 32-45 for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns.



Breaking Down Of Scoring Quarter Time Scoring Play UTSA Army 1st 05:24 Army - #3 A.Marshall 77 yd pass from #2 T.Tyler (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 1-77, 00:11 0 7 2nd 07:58 UTSA - #28 T.Smith 1 yd rush (#42 J.Sackett kick), 1-1, 00:05 7 7 2nd 04:45 Army - #33 J.Buchanan 1 yd rush (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 7-75, 03:13 7 14 2nd 01:29 UTSA - #4 Z.Franklin 29 yd pass from #0 F.Harris (#42 J.Sackett kick), 10-75, 03:16 14 14 2nd 00:03 Army - #33 J.Buchanan 1 yd rush (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 9-75, 01:26 14 21 3rd 06:49 Army - #2 T.Tyler 16 yd rush (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 12-75, 08:11 14 28 3rd 02:02 UTSA - #4 Z.Franklin 9 yd pass from #0 F.Harris (#42 J.Sackett kick), 13-84, 04:42 21 28 4th 09:49 UTSA - #5 B.Brady 1 yd rush (#42 J.Sackett kick), 11-74, 04:55 28 28 4th 07:11 UTSA - #5 B.Brady 1 yd rush (#42 J.Sackett kick), 4-54, 01:12 35 28 4th 01:03 Army - #21 T.Robinson 42 yd pass from #18 C.Ballard (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 10-75, 06:08 35 35 OT1 00:00 Army - #15 Q.Maretzki 28 yd FG, 10-14 35 38 OT1 00:00 UTSA - #1 D.Clark 7 yd pass from #0 F.Harris, 2-25 41 38 FINAL 41 38

Game Summary:

• After both teams came up with big 4th down stops, Army forced UTSA to punt on their next possession. On the first play of the ensuing possession, Tyhier Tyler hit Ay’Juan Marshall in stride to score first for the second straight week and take a 7-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. • Unlike last week in the season opener, Army’s defense started strong with 3 1st half sacks and on UTSA’s next drive after the touchdown, Army held the Roadrunners to a missed field goal to maintain the 7-0 lead. • Then the mistakes started for Army. B-back Ja’Kobi Buchanan lost his first fumble since his plebe year. Army’s defense stepped up and stopped UTSA’s sudden change of possession resulting in a punt. However, Tyrell Robinson had the punt ricochet off his leg as he tried to avoid it and UTSA recovered on the 1-yard line and punched it in on the next play. • Army scored on a “more traditional” 7-play, 75-yard drive that ate 3:13 off the clock and gave the Black Knights a 14-7 lead. The Roadrunners answered right back with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive of their own. Army got the ball back with 1:29 left in the half. Rather than take a 14-14 score into halftime, Ballard led a no-huddle “air raid” downfield that culminated with a 42-yard pass to Braheam Murphy at the 1-yard line.3 plays later, Buchanan punched it in for a 21-14 Army halftime lead. • Army took the 2nd half kickoff downfield for a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a Tyler 16-yard scoring run on a QB follow to take a 28-14 lead midway through the 3rd quarter. • It was at this point when all the momentum swung to the Roadrunners, and they began dominating on both sides of the ball. They scored on a steady 13-play, 84-yard drive to make it 28-21. After 4 Army plays and a punt, UTSA marched 74 yards on 11 plays to tie the game. Army went 3-and-out (again) on their next possession, and this time UTSA needed only 4 plays to go 54 yards to take a 35-28 lead. • Ballard led another strong passing drive down the field to tie the score at 35 with one minute left after another Buchanan touchdown run.UTSA drove the ball into field goal range but missed a 41-yard field goal and the game went into overtime. • Army got the ball first heading into the end zone near the Corps. After a few nice first down completions by Ballard to get the ball to the 5-yard line, a false start penalty followed by an errant Ballard option pitch left Army with 2nd and goal from the 12-yard line. They picked up 1 yard on a pass play to Marshall (Ballard was under heavy pressure), and Quinn Maretzki kicked a 28-yard field goal to take a 38-35 lead. • It took UTSA only 2 plays to drive through the Army defense like a knife through hot butter and Harris hit JT Clark for the winning touchdown, 41-38.

POST-GAME PRESSER WITH HEAD COACH JEFF MONKEN & PLAYERS

Post-Game Interview with Head Coach Jeff Monken

Post-Game Interview with OLB Andre Carter

Post-Game Interview with QB Cade Ballard

Post Game Thoughts

I will start with the positives because honestly, there weren’t many. While UTSA has a solid, competitive football program, we felt like Coastal just outplayed Army. This was game felt like Army “should have” won, but they made too many critical mistakes to beat a good football team like the Roadrunners.

QB Cade Ballard (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)