WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army football has released its 2020 schedule. The slate includes six home games at Michie Stadium.



Highlighting the 2020 schedule will be a Sept. 26 home matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Additionally, Army will host rival Air Force on Nov. 7 and travel to Tulane on Nov. 14. The Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Dec. 12.

Army will open up the season on Friday night against Bucknell on Sept. 4. Other home matchups include Princeton (Oct. 10), Eastern Michigan (Oct. 17) and Buffalo (Oct. 24).

The Black Knights’ road schedule includes games at Rice (Sept. 12), Miami (Ohio – Oct. 3), Tulane (Nov. 14), UMass (Nov. 21) and UConn (Nov. 28).





2020 ARMY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 BUCKNELL

Sept. 12 at Rice

Sept. 26 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 3 at Miami (Ohio)

Oct. 10 PRINCETON

Oct. 17 EASTERN MICHIGAN

Oct. 24 BUFFALO

Nov. 7 AIR FORCE

Nov. 14 at Tulane

Nov. 21 at UMass

Nov. 28 at UConn

Dec. 12 vs. Navy (Philadelphia, Pa.)