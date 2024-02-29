WEST POINT, N.Y. – The full 2024 Army West Point Football schedule has been released, as announced by Army Athletics and the American Athletic Conference, who released the conference schedule today.

Army will be participating in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) as a football-only member beginning this upcoming season.

The AAC expects to release the second phase of the schedule at the end of May which will include broadcast and kick-time information for most non-Saturday games and the first three weeks of the season.

Army football will continue its TV rights partnership with CBS Sports Network through 2028, as the exclusive home for Army's home game schedule. It is expected Army will be able to announce its home game kick-off times on CBS/CBSN as well around this time.

Road contest kick-off times at Tulsa and North Texas will be announced as a part of the 12-day weekly process leading up to those games.

2024 Army Football Schedule

Fri., Aug. 30 LEHIGH 6pm

Sat., Sept. 7 at Florida Atlantic * TBD

Sat., Sept. 14 Open

Sat., Sept. 21 RICE * TBD

Thu., Sept. 26 at Temple * TBD

Sat., Oct. 5 at Tulsa * TBD

Sat., Oct. 12 UAB * TBD

Sat., Oct. 19 EAST CAROLINA * TBD

Sat., Oct. 26 Open

Sat., Nov. 2 Air Force TBD

Sat., Nov. 9 at North Texas * TBD

Sat., Nov. 16 Open

Sat., Nov. 23 Notre Dame # TBD

Sat., Nov. 30 UTSA * TBD

Fri., Dec. 6 AAC Championship Game (#1 vs. #2, hosted on #1 seed campus)

Sat., Dec. 14 Navy + 3pm

* American Athletic Conference game

# Shamrock Series, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

+ 125th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA -- FedEx Field, Washington, D.C.

Notes on the Opponents

• Lehigh -Army will kick off the season on a Friday night vs. Lehigh, its first Friday home opener since opening the 2019 season vs. Rice, a 14-7 Army win. Under Head Coach Jeff Monken, Army is 4-2 in Friday games and 2-1 in Friday night games at Michie Stadium.

• Air Force -Army will host service academy rival, Air Force at West Point for the first time since 2020, but the first time the stadium will be filled with fans since the 2018 contest due to COVID-19 in 2020.For the past three seasons, Army-Air Force has battled at neutral sites. Army has won five out of the last seven meetings vs. Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023).

• Notre Dame -Army will play Notre Dame for the first time since 2016 and for the 52ndoverall time. The game is a part of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series to "take a home game on the road'. Army and Notre Dame have met at the home of the Yankees 23 times, including 22 times at the original Yankee Stadium (1925-29, '31-46, '69) and once at the current Yankee Stadium.

• Florida Atlantic – This will be the first-ever meeting between Army and FAU.

• Rice –Army is 4-4-1 all-time vs. Rice, last meeting in 2019, a 14-7 Army victory at Michie Stadium.

• Temple – Army is 6-7 all-time vs. the Owls, last meeting in 2017, a 31-28 OT victory for Army.

• Tulsa –Army is 0-1 all-time vs. Tulsa, dropping the lone contest in 2007, 49-39. UAB –Army is 0-5 all-time in this series, last meeting in 2004.

• East Carolina –Army is 0-8 all-time in this series, last meeting in 2004.

• North Texas – Army is 5-2 all-time in this series, as the two schools met in the 2016Zaxby’sHeart of Dallas Bowl, a 38-31 OT victory for Army, which marked Jeff Monken’s first bowl victory with Army. Army and North Texas last met in 2017, a 52-49 North Texas win.

• UTSA – Army and UTSA will meet for t