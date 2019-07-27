The Army Black Knights coaching staff is celebrating the end of the dead period with a Friday recruiting barbecue (aka ‘Knight on the Hudson’) and Saturday’s 1-day football camp, as they welcome approximately commits and targets for 2020. There's some pivotal names in attendance and GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with a few.

“It was really good,” the QB commitment when asked about returning to West Point for his 2nd visit. “Being on campus again and getting to really soak this place in is amazing”

Guggenheim arrived to New York on Thursday evening and hit the West Point campus Friday around 11:45pm, as he explained how his day unfolded.

“I sat in on some meetings, broke down some film and then I met with the other guys that came in around 3pm for ‘KOTH’ and we toured the facilities and campus. After we all ate and had good conversation.”

“It definitely was a very nice feeling,” added Guggenheim. “Just know that this is where I am going to be for the next 4 years makes you soak in the entire place. It just feels right and you get to enjoy the place more.”

As an already committed player, the QB readily admitted that he spent some time trying to recruit some of the non-committed attendees.

“I bonded with multiple guys,” he said. “I had great conversation with them and their families about how great a place Army is. My goal was to give the guys uncommitted a perspective from my stand point and hopefully get those guys to eventually commit. I had some great conversation with Matthew Jordan, Bryson Daily, Jackson Filipowicz, Aiden Gains, Durham Harris, Malik James, and Leo Lowin.”



