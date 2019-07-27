Army Football: Big Recruiting ‘Knight on the Hudson’ to end July
The Army Black Knights coaching staff is celebrating the end of the dead period with a Friday recruiting barbecue (aka ‘Knight on the Hudson’) and Saturday’s 1-day football camp, as they welcome approximately commits and targets for 2020. There's some pivotal names in attendance and GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with a few.
Army Black Knights 2020 Commits
“It was really good,” the QB commitment when asked about returning to West Point for his 2nd visit. “Being on campus again and getting to really soak this place in is amazing”
Guggenheim arrived to New York on Thursday evening and hit the West Point campus Friday around 11:45pm, as he explained how his day unfolded.
“I sat in on some meetings, broke down some film and then I met with the other guys that came in around 3pm for ‘KOTH’ and we toured the facilities and campus. After we all ate and had good conversation.”
“It definitely was a very nice feeling,” added Guggenheim. “Just know that this is where I am going to be for the next 4 years makes you soak in the entire place. It just feels right and you get to enjoy the place more.”
As an already committed player, the QB readily admitted that he spent some time trying to recruit some of the non-committed attendees.
“I bonded with multiple guys,” he said. “I had great conversation with them and their families about how great a place Army is. My goal was to give the guys uncommitted a perspective from my stand point and hopefully get those guys to eventually commit. I had some great conversation with Matthew Jordan, Bryson Daily, Jackson Filipowicz, Aiden Gains, Durham Harris, Malik James, and Leo Lowin.”
Army Black Knights 2020 Recruits
For defensive end prospect Malik James, this was his 2nd unofficial visit to Army West Point, with the first being Junior Day.
“I throughly enjoyed myself and I believe my mother and brother did to,” said the 6-foot-1, 259 pounder. “As for my day I got to see the great facilities and was just in awe. The locker room was amazing and so was the gear. The tour was great to. This visit put a lot into perspective and gave me a lot to think about.”
“Army is one of my top choices. I will come to a final decision after discussing more in depth with my parents, but it definitely top of the leaderboard.”
Lowin is another returnee to campus and who had this to say about his day and the opportunity to connect with many of the players who were on hand.
“I started off the day in the team room, then went to the weight room and toured all the football facilities,” shared Lowin, who arrived on campus at 2pm. “Then took pictures with the uniforms. After we then toured the campus and saw the mess hall, then finished up the day with dinner at the Firsties restaurant (I think that is what it’s called - LOL).”
“I got to meet a couple guys likee Bryson Daily and a QB commit Collin Guggenheim.”
So where does Lowin currently stand with Army relative to his overall recruiting?
“It’s an amazing place and obviously the football program is doing well,” he stated. “I really like all the coaches and I feel very comfortable on campus.”
“As of now I’m very highly considering them as a potential home for next year.”
NOTABLE: Of course Friday’s outing landing at least one commitment, so stay-tuned as bring you such pledges in separate GBK articles. And also forthcoming from Friday gathering is a unique story of two recruits who were on hand.
