Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Army Football Branch Night 2023

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement

It was two days (11/29) ago, that the firsties of the United States Military Academy at West Point celebrated Branch Night. The members of the 2024 class opened their envelopes to receive their United States Army branch assignments.

As such and at the time of their graduation, they will be commissioned as Army officers and enter into their respective Army branch.

GoBlackKnights.com congratulates all of the cadets surrounding their branch assignments. We would also like to acknowledge the members of the Army Black Knights football and their respective branch assignments, where, 12 players branched FA (field artillery), 12 more branched Infantry and there are a number of branch detail players.

Army Football Branch Night 2023
Player Branch

Sam Barczak

ARMOR

Dayton Baugh

ARMOR

Billy Boehlke

INFANTRY

Tyler Brennan

INFANTRY

Jokobi Buchanan

FIELD ARTILLERY

Shayne Buckingham

FIELD ARTILLERY

Nikai Butler

FIELD ARTILLERY

Jimmy Ciarlo

INFANTRY

Veshe Daniyan

ENGINEERS

Simon Dellinger

FIELD ARTILLERY

Jackson Filipowicz

INFANTRY

Isaiah Filisi

ENGINEERS

Connor Finucane

INFANTRY

Chris Frey

ENGINEERS

Aidan Gaines

ARMOR

Grayson Gilder

INFANTRY

Quindrelin Hammonds

SIGNAL/BRANCH DETAIL

Walter Harris

FIELD ARTILLERY

Austin Hill

INFANTRY

Cameron Jones

AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY

Spencer Jones

FIELD ARTILLERY

Joshua Lingenfelter

INFANTRY

Beau Lombardi

INFANTRY

Leo Lowin

INFANTRY

Quinn Maretzki

ENGINEERS

Ay'Jaun Marshall

ARMOR

Cole McCutcheon

FIELD ARTILLERY

Alex Meredith

INFANTRY

Jabari Moore

FIELD ARTILLERY

Bo Nicolas-Paul

ARMOR

Camden O'Gara

ENGINEERS/DETAIL:INFANTRY

Jackson Powell

FIELD ARTILLERY

Jonzell Prudhomme

FIELD ARTILLERY

Darius Richardson

FIELD ARTILLERY

Tyson Riley

FIELD ARTILLERY

Daelan Smith

AVIATION

Nathaniel Smith

ENGINEERS/DETAIL:FIELD ARTILLERY

Cole Talley

INFANTRY

XJ Reikan

ORDINANCE


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement