It was two days (11/29) ago, that the firsties of the United States Military Academy at West Point celebrated Branch Night. The members of the 2024 class opened their envelopes to receive their United States Army branch assignments.

As such and at the time of their graduation, they will be commissioned as Army officers and enter into their respective Army branch.

GoBlackKnights.com congratulates all of the cadets surrounding their branch assignments. We would also like to acknowledge the members of the Army Black Knights football and their respective branch assignments, where, 12 players branched FA (field artillery), 12 more branched Infantry and there are a number of branch detail players.