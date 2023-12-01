Army Football Branch Night 2023
It was two days (11/29) ago, that the firsties of the United States Military Academy at West Point celebrated Branch Night. The members of the 2024 class opened their envelopes to receive their United States Army branch assignments.
As such and at the time of their graduation, they will be commissioned as Army officers and enter into their respective Army branch.
GoBlackKnights.com congratulates all of the cadets surrounding their branch assignments. We would also like to acknowledge the members of the Army Black Knights football and their respective branch assignments, where, 12 players branched FA (field artillery), 12 more branched Infantry and there are a number of branch detail players.
|Player
|Branch
|
Sam Barczak
|
ARMOR
|
Dayton Baugh
|
ARMOR
|
Billy Boehlke
|
INFANTRY
|
Tyler Brennan
|
INFANTRY
|
Jokobi Buchanan
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Shayne Buckingham
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Nikai Butler
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Jimmy Ciarlo
|
INFANTRY
|
Veshe Daniyan
|
ENGINEERS
|
Simon Dellinger
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Jackson Filipowicz
|
INFANTRY
|
Isaiah Filisi
|
ENGINEERS
|
Connor Finucane
|
INFANTRY
|
Chris Frey
|
ENGINEERS
|
Aidan Gaines
|
ARMOR
|
Grayson Gilder
|
INFANTRY
|
Quindrelin Hammonds
|
SIGNAL/BRANCH DETAIL
|
Walter Harris
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Austin Hill
|
INFANTRY
|
Cameron Jones
|
AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY
|
Spencer Jones
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Joshua Lingenfelter
|
INFANTRY
|
Beau Lombardi
|
INFANTRY
|
Leo Lowin
|
INFANTRY
|
Quinn Maretzki
|
ENGINEERS
|
Ay'Jaun Marshall
|
ARMOR
|
Cole McCutcheon
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Alex Meredith
|
INFANTRY
|
Jabari Moore
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Bo Nicolas-Paul
|
ARMOR
|
Camden O'Gara
|
ENGINEERS/DETAIL:INFANTRY
|
Jackson Powell
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Jonzell Prudhomme
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Darius Richardson
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Tyson Riley
|
FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Daelan Smith
|
AVIATION
|
Nathaniel Smith
|
ENGINEERS/DETAIL:FIELD ARTILLERY
|
Cole Talley
|
INFANTRY
|
XJ Reikan
|
ORDINANCE
