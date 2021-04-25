GoBlackKnights - Army Football Celebrates 2020 Season at Annual Banquet

• COL James B. Gillespie Memorial Award : presented to the player who displays outstanding dedication, unfailing performance and consistently contributes to the Army Football Team.

• Major William C. Whitehead Jr. Memorial Award: presented to graduating member of the Army Football Team with the highest class standing.

• Army Lifter of the Year Award: presented by the Army strength staff to a player who performed at a high-level in the weight room.

Recipient: Mike Johnson

• 1LT Chase Prasnicki Memorial Award: presented to the First Class Cadet on the Army Football Team who embodies the characteristics of 1LT Steven Chase Prasnicki, Class of 2010, who was killed in action in June, 2012. Prasnicki's sacrifice epitomized the values of loyalty, selfless service, and teamwork taught by both the United States Army and the United States Military Academy. Prasnicki was always a team player, continuously putting the needs of the team above his own personal goals and serves as a role model for all past, current, and future Army Football Players.

Recipient: Mike Johnson

• Black Lion Award: awarded for Leadership, Courage, Devotion, and Selfless Service. The award is presented to the football player who best exemplifies the character of Don Holleder. The award is sponsored by and established at West Point by the Army Football Club in conjunction with the Black Lions Association which provides this award to hundreds of high school football players each year.

Recipient: Amadeo West

• COL Thruston Hughes Memorial Award: presented to the Most Valuable Player on the team.

Recipient: Jon Rhattigan