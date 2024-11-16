Army Football Clinches Berth into AAC Championship Game

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point Black Knights football team has officially clinched a berth in the American Athletic Conference Championship game.

With Tulane’s, 35-0 victory over Navy today, the AAC title game matchup has been officially set between Army and Tulane.

It will be Tulane’s third consecutive season appearing in the championship game.

The conference championship game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 pm and nationally televised on ABC.

In Army’s first season as a member of the AAC and its first conference venture in over 20 years, Army sits a perfect 9-0 overall, and 7-0 in conference play and will be playing in its first-ever conference championship contest.

The only remaining factor is who will host between Army and Tulane. The No. 1 seed will host the championship game at their home venue.

Army has one more AAC matchup vs. UTSA (5-5) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30. Tulane hosts Memphis (11/28) two days prior, and those results will help decide who clinches home-field advantage for the championship game.

If both Army and Tulane remain tied, the seeding will be determined by these tiebreakers set forth by the AAC’s rulebook:

CHAMPIONSHIP HOST DETERMINATION

The Championship Game shall be played at the home venue of the Championship Game participant with the highest winning percentage in conference games.

The following tiebreakers will be used to determine the host location for the American Athletic Conference Football Championship game.

- Head-to-head result between tied teams.

- If still tied, if one team was ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings and doesn’t lose in the final weekend of the conference regular season, it will be declared the host.

If still tied after these, visit the AAC tiebreaker rules to see further clinching scenarios.

