WEST POINT, N.Y. – Today marks the National Football Early Signing Period but due to Academy policy names of recruited student-athletes will not be released until they arrive on campus this summer.

Army West Point head coach Jeff Monken had this to say about his early signing day class:

"We are excited about the future of Army Football. With this being the first of the national signing days, we have secured commitments from several outstanding young men from across the nation. Although we, like traditional college teams, cannot publicize these commitments until after their arrival on campus this summer, we are confident that we have secured a group of young men who will be outstanding leaders of character to serve our nation along with football players who will help continue the winning ways of Army Football."