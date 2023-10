Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

West Point – Game week is here for the Black Knights as Head Coach Jeff Monken held his Weekly Press Conference at the Nowak Auditorium.

The Black Knights are facing what seems to be a weekly declaration, which is Saturday’s game against visiting Boston College is a “Must Win” game.

Listen in as Coach Monken addresses the media, and even talks about the possibility of the return of talented running back, Tyrell Robinson.