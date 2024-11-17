Week 13: Army Black Knights results in the AP & Coaches Polls

Despite having a bye week for week 13 of the college football season and as a few of last week's Top 25 teams were defeated this weekend ... the Army Black Knights of West Point saw a slight movement in both the AP & Coaches Polls.
Last week, Army was 16th & 17th in the AP and Coaches Polls, respectively. Today, the Black Knights remained 17th in the Coaches Poll and moved down to 18th in the AP Poll.
Notable: Is this the highest ranking for Army in some time? The Black Knights were 10th in 1962 for a couple of weeks
AP Poll - Week 13
1. Oregon (62)
2. Ohio State (0)
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6.Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
11. Miami (FL)
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. Army
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. UNLV
24. Ilinois
25. Washington State
* First-place votes in parentheses
Coaches Poll - Week 13
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Tennessee
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Miami
11. Tennessee
12. SMU
13. Boise State
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Clemson
17. Army
18. Colorado
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Iowa State
22. Arizona State
23. UNLV
24. Memphis
25. Kansas State
* First-place votes in parentheses
Others receiving votes: Washington State 65; Illinois 56; Missouri 44; Syracuse 18; James Madison 11; Duke 9; Pittsburgh 7; Louisiana 5; Louisville 2; Vanderbilt 1; Sam Houston 1; LSU 1; Colorado State 1;
