Week 13: Army Black Knights results in the AP & Coaches Polls

Army running back Samari Howard (27) vs UAB (Photo by Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Despite having a bye week for week 13 of the college football season and as a few of last week's Top 25 teams were defeated this weekend ... the Army Black Knights of West Point saw a slight movement in both the AP & Coaches Polls.

Last week, Army was 16th & 17th in the AP and Coaches Polls, respectively. Today, the Black Knights remained 17th in the Coaches Poll and moved down to 18th in the AP Poll.

Notable: Is this the highest ranking for Army in some time? The Black Knights were 10th in 1962 for a couple of weeks

AP Poll - Week 13

1. Oregon (62) 2. Ohio State (0) 3. Texas 4. Penn State 5. Indiana 6.Notre Dame 7. Alabama 8. Georgia 9. Ole Miss 10. Tennessee 11. Miami (FL) 12. Boise State 13. SMU 14. BYU 15. Texas A&M 16. Colorado 17. Clemson 18. Army 19. South Carolina 20. Tulane 21. Arizona State 22. Iowa State 23. UNLV 24. Ilinois 25. Washington State * First-place votes in parentheses

Coaches Poll - Week 13