Week 13: Army Black Knights results in the AP & Coaches Polls
Despite having a bye week for week 13 of the college football season and as a few of last week's Top 25 teams were defeated this weekend ... the Army Black Knights of West Point saw a slight movement in both the AP & Coaches Polls.

Last week, Army was 16th & 17th in the AP and Coaches Polls, respectively. Today, the Black Knights remained 17th in the Coaches Poll and moved down to 18th in the AP Poll.

Notable: Is this the highest ranking for Army in some time? The Black Knights were 10th in 1962 for a couple of weeks

AP Poll - Week 13

1. Oregon (62)

2. Ohio State (0)

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6.Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Tennessee

11. Miami (FL)

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. Army

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. UNLV

24. Ilinois

25. Washington State

* First-place votes in parentheses

Coaches Poll - Week 13

1. Oregon (55)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Tennessee

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Miami

11. Tennessee

12. SMU

13. Boise State

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Clemson

17. Army

18. Colorado

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Iowa State

22. Arizona State

23. UNLV

24. Memphis

25. Kansas State

* First-place votes in parentheses

Others receiving votes: Washington State 65; Illinois 56; Missouri 44; Syracuse 18; James Madison 11; Duke 9; Pittsburgh 7; Louisiana 5; Louisville 2; Vanderbilt 1; Sam Houston 1; LSU 1; Colorado State 1;


