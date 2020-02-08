Army Football Holds Annual Banquet
WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Army West Point football team reflected on the 2019 season and honored its seniors Friday night at the Black Knights' annual banquet held in Ike Hall.
In total 29 seniors were honored throughout the event and 11 different awards were handed out. Rich DeMarco, the voice of the Black Knights, served as master of ceremonies, while head coach Jeff Monken spoke about the 2019 season and the expectations for the upcoming year.
In addition, representatives from the Armed Forces Bowl were in attendance to present fullbacks coach Mike Viti with the 2019 Armed Forces Merit Award. At the end of the banquet, Monken honored quarterbacks coach Mitch Ware, who announced his retirement from football on Jan. 20.
2019 Army Football Award Winners
Creighton W. Abrams Memorial Award: presented to the team captains.
Recipient: Cole Christiansen, Kelvin Hopkins Jr., Elijah Riley
LTG Garrison Davidson Award: presented to the graduating senior who maintains the highest military grade.
Recipient: Jacob Ellington
Major William C. Whitehead Jr. Memorial Award: presented to graduating member of the Army Football Team with the highest class standing.
Recipient: David Cooper
Thomas West Hammond Memorial Award: presented to the outstanding lineman for the season.
Recipient: Rod Stoddard
COL James B. Gillespie Memorial Award: presented to the player who displays outstanding dedication, unfailing performance and consistently contributes to the Army Football Team.
Recipient: Jacob Covington
COL Joel B. “Dopey” Stephens Award: presented to the outstanding football player on the offensive and defensive scout team.
Offense Recipient: Daniel Parrish
Defense Recipient: Jack Hough
Anthony Miller Coaching Staff Award: presented to the team’s most inspirational player.
Recipient: Sandon McCoy
Army Lifter of the Year Award: presented by the Army strength staff to a player who performed at a high-level in the weight room.
Recipient: Connor Slomka
1LT Chase Prasnicki Memorial Award: presented to the First Class Cadet on the Army Football Team who embodies the characteristics of 1LT Steven Chase Prasnicki, Class of 2010, who was killed in action in June, 2012. Prasnicki’s sacrifice epitomized the values of loyalty, selfless service, and teamwork taught by both the United States Army and the United States Military Academy. Prasnicki was always a team player, continuously putting the needs of the team above his own personal goals and serves as a role model for all past, current, and future Army Football Players.
Recipient: Zach Potter
Black Lion Award: awarded for Leadership, Courage, Devotion, and Selfless Service.
Recipient: Jack Sides
COL Thruston Hughes Memorial Award: presented to the Most Valuable Player on the team.
Recipient: Elijah Riley