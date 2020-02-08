WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Army West Point football team reflected on the 2019 season and honored its seniors Friday night at the Black Knights' annual banquet held in Ike Hall.

In total 29 seniors were honored throughout the event and 11 different awards were handed out. Rich DeMarco, the voice of the Black Knights, served as master of ceremonies, while head coach Jeff Monken spoke about the 2019 season and the expectations for the upcoming year.

In addition, representatives from the Armed Forces Bowl were in attendance to present fullbacks coach Mike Viti with the 2019 Armed Forces Merit Award. At the end of the banquet, Monken honored quarterbacks coach Mitch Ware, who announced his retirement from football on Jan. 20.