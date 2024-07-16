



The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this week and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness, it will feature a long list of players including Black Knights like Tyrell Robinson, Brady Small and several others.

Earlier yesterday the initial rankings came out and to make things easier for Army fans, we here at GoBlackKnights.com have decided to point out the Top 10 players listed, but needless to say, we also have followed up and put together a list of current Black Knight along with their updated ratings.





