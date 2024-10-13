Army Football Ranked in National Polls for First Time since 2020

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army Black Knights (6-0, 5-0 AAC), owners of the nation's longest active win streak of 10 games, broke into the Week 8 national polls for the first time since 2020.

Jeff Monken's team was ranked #23 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and #24 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

On Saturday, Army defeated UAB, 44-10 at Michie Stadium to clinch Bowl-game eligibility for the first time since 2021, and the earliest they have ever clinched Bowl eligibility in a calendar year. Army is one of nine FBS teams with six wins already to have secured eligibility: Army (AAC), Pittsburgh (ACC), Penn St. (Big Ten), Oregon (Big Ten), Miami (FL) (ACC), Iowa St. (Big 12), Indiana (Big Ten), BYU (Big 12) and Texas (SEC).

Army has previously been ranked under Monken twice in 2018 and 2020.

In the last 30 years, Army has only appeared in the national rankings four times (1996, 2018, 2020, and 2024).

In 2020, Army was ranked #22 in the AP Poll for two weeks (9/13 & 9/20).

In 2018, Army broke into the rankings and held a spot in the final four weeks of the season in what was an 11-2 season, winning the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and defeating Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl. Army finished #19 in the final AP Top 25 Poll that year, the highest ranking since being #19 for a week in 1985.