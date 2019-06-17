News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 15:19:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Army Football Recruiting: 3-star LB Will Norris discusses recent OV

Ns06jejhdpdbqcyktsyo
Rivals 3-star LB Will Norris during his official visit to Army West Point this weekend
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

When Will Norris saw the recent GoBlackKnights.com articles on several of the recruits who also attended this weekend’s official visits at Army West Point, the Rivals 3-star linebacker quickly bell...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}