WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point football team will host the Air Force Falcons at Michie Stadium this upcoming season on Saturday, November 2, 2024, announced today by Director of Athletics, Mike Buddie.

It is the first time Army will host Air Force at Michie Stadium since 2020, but the first time the stadium will be filled with fans since the 2018 contest due to COVID-19 in 2020.

The game will be broadcast on the CBS family of networks (CBS or CBS Sports Network) and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

For the past three seasons, Army-Air Force has battled at neutral sites, most recently at Empower Field at Mile High Home of the Denver Broncos this past season in which Army was victorious 23-3, Army's first win over an AP-ranked opponent since 1972 as it was the Black Knights' first step in recapturing the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy this past season, first since 2020.

In 2021-22, Army and Air Force battled in the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic a two-year neutral site series at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. In 2021, Army defeated Air Force in overtime 21-14 in the first installment of the Commanders' Classic Game in Arlington. In 2022, Air Force took the game, 13-7.

Army has won five of the last seven meetings vs. Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023). Head Coach Jeff Monken holds a 5-5 record vs. Air Force.