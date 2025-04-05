To say that the Army 2024 football season was a success, would be highly understating the obvious.

Here are a few other possible words that might be better or at least equally associated with the Black Knights’ historic campaign that saw the program conclude their season ranked No. 19th in the nation … with so many other associated accolades (e.g., Leading the nation in rushing; the 2024 Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football, etc.)

Other Words Describing Army’s 2024 Season = Megahit, Blockbuster, Winner, Sensational, and the list could go on.

Friday evening, it was the Army Football’s 2024 Award Ceremony at Ike Hall Theatre.