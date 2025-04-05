To say that the Army 2024 football season was a success, would be highly understating the obvious.
Here are a few other possible words that might be better or at least equally associated with the Black Knights’ historic campaign that saw the program conclude their season ranked No. 19th in the nation … with so many other associated accolades (e.g., Leading the nation in rushing; the 2024 Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football, etc.)
Other Words Describing Army’s 2024 Season = Megahit, Blockbuster, Winner, Sensational, and the list could go on.
Friday evening, it was the Army Football’s 2024 Award Ceremony at Ike Hall Theatre.
Award Recipients
Creighton W. Abrams Memorial Award presented to the team captains, in memory of Gen, Abrams, Class of 1936.
• Bryson Daily, Max DiDomenico, Kyle Lewis and Cody Winokur
LTG Garrison Davidson Award presented to the graduating senior who maintains the highest military grade.
• Trey Gronotte
MAJ William C. Whitehead Jr. Memorial Award presented to graduating member of the Army Football Team with the highest class standing.
• Bill Katsigiannis
Thomas West Hammond Memorial Award presented to the outstanding lineman for the season.
• Lucas Scott
COL James B. Gillespie Memorial Award - Presented to the player who displays outstanding dedication, unfailing performance and consisten contributes to the Army Football Team.
• Max DiDomenico
COL Joel B. "Dopey" Stephens Award - Presented to the outstanding football player on the scout team. (1 Offense/1 Defense)
OFFENSE: Brady Anderson
DEFENSE: Sean Donovan
Anthony Miller Coaching Staff Award - Presented to the team's most inspirational player.
• Kyle Lewis
Army Football Lifter of the Year
• Bill Katsigiannis
1LT Chase Prasnicki Memorial Award - Presented to the First Class Cadet on the Army Football Team who embodies the characteristics Steven Chase Prasnicki, Class of 2010, who was killed in action in June, 2012.
• Cody Winokur
Black Lion Award (in honor of MAJ Don Holleder) Leadership, Courage, Devotion, and Selfless Service
• Bryson Daily
COL Thruston Hughes Memorial Award - Presented to the Most Valuable Player on the team.
• Bryson Daily
