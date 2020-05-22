News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 07:09:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Army Football Staff staying on top of 2021 OL Ty Buchanan

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Offensive line prospect Ty Buchanan has his eyes on the Army Black Knights
Offensive line prospect Ty Buchanan has his eyes on the Army Black Knights

When you talk Army football recruiting, each and every year it is essential to land at least five quality offensive linemen annually, if not more.Right now, there are several top tier offensive lin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}