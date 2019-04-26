News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 08:54:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Army Football: Team and Effort vs. Individual Performance

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer
Runbbvmv4ntn8qwulnn1
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

We’ve heard Army Head Coach Jeff Monken talk about overcoming physical disadvantages through effective teamwork and effort. The major reason that the service academies employ the triple option is t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}