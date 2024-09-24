Army Football Twin Power: The Fortner’s

The Fortner Twins, Kalib and Liam came to West Point from Knoxville (TN) with a one-year stop at USMAPS before entering the academy in 2022.

Neither of them saw the field as plebes. However, Kalib, an ILB, played in all 12 games in 2023 moving into the starting lineup for the final 9 games. He totaled 68 tackles (30 solo), (third most on the team), 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the MVP of the Navy game and earned honorable mention honors on the College Football All-Independent Team.

His twin brother, Liam appeared in all 12 games at WR in 2023 with one start. He had two receptions for 60 yards. His first college catch was a 53-yard reception against ULM in the opening game of the season and he caught a 7-yard pass in the LSU game. He has started all three games this season but has yet to make a reception.

On Tuesday, both brothers had an opportunity to have a post-practice interview with GoBlackKnights.com Analyst, Joe Iacono as the Black Knights are just a couple of days away from taking on the Temple Owls inside Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia (PA) on primetime television (ESPN).