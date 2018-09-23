Army West Point took the road to take on the #5 Sooners at Norman, Oklahoma. Facing an uphill battle as a 31 point underdog, the Black Knight offense gave the Sooner defense a demonstration of how the triple option is supposed to be run, grinding out 3 touchdowns in regulation while controlling the ball for nearly 45 minutes. The Sooner offense moved the ball easily against the Black Knights in their first three possessions, but the Black Knight defense held OU scoreless in the second half, stopping them twice in the fourth quarter, including a goal line stand at the 1 yard line to send the game into overtime. It took the Sooners nearly 58 minutes to figure out how to stop the option, but they scored quickly in overtime and then held Army to 6 net yards forcing a desperation pass that was intercepted to end a game that will make a lot of Army fans wish they’d ponied up $55 for the PPV. The Black Knights out-gained Oklahoma in total yardage 379 to 355 with 339 yards rushing and 40 yards passing. OU won the turnover battle with 2 interceptions to 1 by Army. There were no fumbles in the game.

First Quarter

Oklahoma won the toss and elected to receive. After returning the kickoff to the 32, Heisman candidate Kyler Murray took little time to get on the Sooners on the scoreboard as he led the offense 68 yards in 6 plays to take an early 7-0 lead, and at that point, it seemed as though Oklahoma was going to run away with the game.

RB Kell Walker in action



But then the Black Knight offense took the field and with a textbook triple option drive of 75 yards in 16 plays to even the score, while keeping the ball away from the OU offense for 9 minutes and 31 seconds. The key play of the drive was a successful conversion on 4th and 2 at the OU 25 to keep the drive alive. The Sooners were looking for the fullback plunge, but slotback Kell Walker took a pitch outside for an easy first down. Fullback Connor Slomka scored from a yard out to even the score at 7-7 with 2:49 left in the quarter. The Sooner’s second possession was nearly identical to their first as Murray led the team 65 yards in 6 plays capped by an 11 yard touchdown pass to retake the lead at 14-7. The Black Knights started their second possession on the 25 with just 13 seconds left and got off just one play before the quarter ended.

Second Quarter



The Sooner defense appeared to stiffen on the second Army drive, but Monken rolled the dice to successfully convert on 2 fourth down situations and the Black Knights ate up 8 minutes and 54 seconds in 16 plays to even the score again at 14-14. The key play of the drive was a 13 yard completion from quarterback Kelvin Hopkins to Kell Walker on a 4th and 8 situation to maintain momentum. Hopkins finished off the drive with a 5 yard touchdown run. Once again, the Sooner offense took little time to regain the lead as they drove 66 yards in 4 plays taking less than 2 minutes to regain their 7 point advantage with 4:25 left in the half. Army appeared to be headed to another game tying touchdown, but OU held on their 43 forcing the first punt of the game.

Third Quarter

After a good first half, the Army offense came out flat to start the third quarter. An apparent mixup between the slotbacks turned into a 4 yard loss to start the drive, and then OU stopped Army for two short gains to force the second punt of the game. OU got the ball on their own 32 and picked up a quick 8 yards to the 40, but on the next play Murray threw his second interception of the year that Mike Reynolds fielded on the Army 15 to give the offense another opportunity. Hopkins led the Black Knights on their longest drive of the game, moving 85 yards in 19 plays to even the score at 21-21 while taking nearly 11 minutes off the game clock. Senior fullback Andy Davidson got the call to cap off this drive with a three yard burst into the end zone. The kickoff coverage team stopped OU return man on the 21, where they started their second drive of the half with 1:51 remaining on the clock. Murray quickly moved the Sooners to the Army 21 before time ran out in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter



What happened at the start of the quarter demonstrated the iron will of this band of brothers from West Point. Trey Sermon picked up a first down at the Army 11 and then carried the ball twice to reach the 1 yard line. It was a battle in the trenches as Oklahoma lined up in a power formation, while the Army defenders dug in on the line of scrimmage. Sermon, who had run for over 100 yards at that point was unable to score on two attempts, and the Black Knights took over on downs at their own 1 yard line to begin their last drive in regulation with 10:54 left on the clock. With 99 yards to go, Hopkins ran a keeper to get out of the shadow of the goal line to the 3, and the Walker picked up 6 to the nine, before starting fullback Darnell Woolfolk bulled his way for a first down at the 13. With a little breathing room, the Black Knights were able to continue their grinding offense all the way to the OU 30, before the Sooners figured out how to stop them. OU stopped Army for losses on the next two plays bringing up a third and 14, and Monken called on Hopkins to attempt a pass to keep the drive alive. Reading pass all the way, an OU defensive lineman reached up to tip the ball, and Kenneth Mann intercepted on the 32 to give OU the ball and an opportunity to win the game in regulation. With 2:17 left on the clock, OU had plenty of time to score, but the Sooners opted to keep the ball on the ground and run down the clock while setting up for a last second field goal. Murray got them as far as the Army 16 and Seibert was sent on for the 33 yard attempt. He missed left, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime

Army won the toss and elected to defend. The Sooners wasted no time gettng the ball into the end zone to take a 28-21 lead. Anyone who knows Monken well, could probably surmise his plan at that point. Drive for the touchdown and go for the win with a 2 point conversion attempt. Unfortunately the first part of that plan didn’t work out. Woolfolk picked up 3 yards on the first play, but then wide receiver Cam Harrison leaned a little too far and was called for a false start to move the ball back to the 27 where it was 2d down and 12. The next play was one that we thought was a bit too risky as Davis called for a pass attempt by sophomore slotback Fred Cooper that was well beyond the reach of Walker bringing up a 3d and 12. Fullback Calen Holt managed to pick up 5 yards, but that left Army with a 4th down and 7 to keep the game alive. OU figured out that Hopkins would attempt a pass and put on a big rush forcing him to throw his second interception that ended the game.

On Brave Old Army Team