Army goes 2-0 as the Black Knights take down FAU, 24-7

The Army Black Knights are now 2-0 on the season (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Charles Grevious • GoBlackKnights
In the ever-changing landscape of college football, one of the most challenging tasks for any program is maintaining a true sense of identity. The Army Black Knights, under Head Coach Jeff Monken, seem to have rediscovered theirs, as evidenced by their impressive performance in the first two games of the season.

Offensive Resurgence

WR Casey Reynolds is just seconds away from pulling down a 44-yard touchdown pass from QB Bryson Daily
WR Casey Reynolds is just seconds away from pulling down a 44-yard touchdown pass from QB Bryson Daily (GoBlackKnights.com)

Last week against Lehigh, Army rushed for a staggering 375 yards. Today, facing a more active Florida Atlantic defense, the Black Knights surpassed that mark, amassing 405 yards on the ground. The rushing attack was spearheaded by Noah Short, who put on a spectacular show.

Quarterback Bryson Daily showcased his decision-making skills in running the option offense. Equally impressive was his clutch passing, highlighted by a 44-yard play-action touchdown pass to a wide-open Casey Reynolds in the first quarter, giving Army a 14-0 lead.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZSBTY29yZTogIEFybXk6IDE0IEZBVTogNyAgPGJyPjxi cj5Db21lIGluc2lkZSBHQksgd2l0aCBvdGhlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQXJteUZvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQXJteUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBGYW5z IGFzIHRoZSBCbGFjayBLbmlnaHRzIGJhdHRsZSB0aGUgT3dscyBvZiBGQVUg aW4gdGhpcyAybmQgaGFsZiAgIDxicj48YnI+WW91IENhbiBKb2luIEluIE9u IFRoZSBDaGF0dGVyIC4uLiBBbGwgRGF5IExvbmchICAgICAgICAgICAgICAg IDxicj48YnI+Q2xpY2sgSGVyZSDinqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL29ZQ2hjMFNkc2MiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vWUNoYzBTZHNjPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSGNpeUdiellCdyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0hjaXlHYnpZQnc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgI0dvQmxhY2tLbmlnaHRzIChA Z29ibGFja2tuaWdodHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Z29ibGFja2tuaWdodHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzI0NzY2NTIzMDkyMzc4MjE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Defensive Dominance

The Black Knights' defense maintained its identity as well, bending occasionally but rarely breaking. They kept FAU quarterback Cam Fancher off-balance for most of the contest with consistent pass pressure. The run defense was equally effective, shutting down the Owls' ground game.

The only notable lapse came at the end of the second quarter when FAU mounted a 9-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, closing out the half with Army leading 14-7.

Special Teams Trickery

For the second consecutive week, Army's special teams unit made a significant impact. With a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights lined up for a field goal attempt from FAU's 23-yard line. In a surprising turn of events, they executed a fake field goal, with Matthew Rhodes rushing for a 23-yard touchdown behind a key block from Hayden Reed. This play extended Army's lead to 24-7 and capped off an impressive 96-yard scoring drive.

A Return to Form

This performance underscores Army's return to its true offensive identity under new offensive coordinator Cody Worley. The transition came after last year's unsuccessful attempt to deviate from their established style of play.

As the saying goes, "The worst thing that can happen is to have the cook leading the battle and the general inside the kitchen cooking the food." Army's recommitment to their identity on both sides of the ball seems to have given them a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

If these first two games are any indication, the Army Black Knights not only know who they are but are also poised for a successful season ahead.

GBK's Joe Iacono's Post-Game Analysis

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3RxSnh0WmhMVFk4P3Q9MjMxP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50 Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Score By Quarter
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr FINAL

Army

14

0

3

7

24

FAU

0

7

0

0

7

Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3RpbWh3MGFybUZzP3Q9Mj93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Post-Game Presser: QB Bryson Daily & Punter Matthew Rhodes

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RsTW5qU1pFWUc4P3Q9Mj93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Post-Game Presser: Safety Max DiDomenico & SB Noah Short 

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0xfenc5N3BhMzZZP3Q9Mj93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Breaking Down The Scoring

Box Score
Quarter Time Scoring Play Army FAU

1st

08:38

AWP - Udoh,Kanye 8 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 8 plays, 82 yards, TOP 04:57

7

0

1st

00:47

AWP - Reynolds,Casey 44 yd pass from Daily,Bryson (Gronotte,Trey kick) 3 plays, 64 yards, TOP 01:39

14

0

2nd

00:53

FAU - Hayes,Omari 8 yd pass from Fancher,Cam (Suarez,Morgan kick) 9 plays, 68 yards, TOP 02:44

14

7

3rd

11:00

AWP - Gronotte,Trey 35 yd field goal 6 plays, 57 yards, TOP 04:00

17

7

4th

13:57

AWP - Rhodes,Matthew 23 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 15 plays, 96 yards, TOP 10:33

24

7

NOTABLES:

• The Black Knights begin the season 2-0 for the first time since 2021 and for the fifth time during the Jeff Monken era.

• Army began the season eight for eight in touchdown drives minus when receiving the ball back before halftime with just a few seconds left against Lehigh.

• The Black Knights also went seven-for-seven in scoring touchdowns in the red zone to begin the season.

• Slot Back Noah Short rushed for a career-high 160 yards (11 carries).

• Safety Max DiDomenico pulled down his 3rd career interception.

• Remaining Hot .... today's win extends the Black Knights' winning streak to six games, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the FBS. T

