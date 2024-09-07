Advertisement

In the ever-changing landscape of college football, one of the most challenging tasks for any program is maintaining a true sense of identity. The Army Black Knights, under Head Coach Jeff Monken, seem to have rediscovered theirs, as evidenced by their impressive performance in the first two games of the season.

Offensive Resurgence

WR Casey Reynolds is just seconds away from pulling down a 44-yard touchdown pass from QB Bryson Daily (GoBlackKnights.com)

Last week against Lehigh, Army rushed for a staggering 375 yards. Today, facing a more active Florida Atlantic defense, the Black Knights surpassed that mark, amassing 405 yards on the ground. The rushing attack was spearheaded by Noah Short, who put on a spectacular show. Quarterback Bryson Daily showcased his decision-making skills in running the option offense. Equally impressive was his clutch passing, highlighted by a 44-yard play-action touchdown pass to a wide-open Casey Reynolds in the first quarter, giving Army a 14-0 lead.

Defensive Dominance

The Black Knights' defense maintained its identity as well, bending occasionally but rarely breaking. They kept FAU quarterback Cam Fancher off-balance for most of the contest with consistent pass pressure. The run defense was equally effective, shutting down the Owls' ground game. The only notable lapse came at the end of the second quarter when FAU mounted a 9-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, closing out the half with Army leading 14-7.

Special Teams Trickery

For the second consecutive week, Army's special teams unit made a significant impact. With a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights lined up for a field goal attempt from FAU's 23-yard line. In a surprising turn of events, they executed a fake field goal, with Matthew Rhodes rushing for a 23-yard touchdown behind a key block from Hayden Reed. This play extended Army's lead to 24-7 and capped off an impressive 96-yard scoring drive.

A Return to Form

This performance underscores Army's return to its true offensive identity under new offensive coordinator Cody Worley. The transition came after last year's unsuccessful attempt to deviate from their established style of play. As the saying goes, "The worst thing that can happen is to have the cook leading the battle and the general inside the kitchen cooking the food." Army's recommitment to their identity on both sides of the ball seems to have given them a renewed sense of purpose and direction. If these first two games are any indication, the Army Black Knights not only know who they are but are also poised for a successful season ahead.

GBK's Joe Iacono's Post-Game Analysis

Score By Quarter

Score By Quarter 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr FINAL Army 14 0 3 7 24 FAU 0 7 0 0 7

Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

Post-Game Presser: QB Bryson Daily & Punter Matthew Rhodes

Post-Game Presser: Safety Max DiDomenico & SB Noah Short

Breaking Down The Scoring

Box Score Quarter Time Scoring Play Army FAU 1st 08:38 AWP - Udoh,Kanye 8 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 8 plays, 82 yards, TOP 04:57 7 0 1st 00:47 AWP - Reynolds,Casey 44 yd pass from Daily,Bryson (Gronotte,Trey kick) 3 plays, 64 yards, TOP 01:39 14 0 2nd 00:53 FAU - Hayes,Omari 8 yd pass from Fancher,Cam (Suarez,Morgan kick) 9 plays, 68 yards, TOP 02:44 14 7 3rd 11:00 AWP - Gronotte,Trey 35 yd field goal 6 plays, 57 yards, TOP 04:00 17 7 4th 13:57 AWP - Rhodes,Matthew 23 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 15 plays, 96 yards, TOP 10:33 24 7

