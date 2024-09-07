Army goes 2-0 as the Black Knights take down FAU, 24-7
In the ever-changing landscape of college football, one of the most challenging tasks for any program is maintaining a true sense of identity. The Army Black Knights, under Head Coach Jeff Monken, seem to have rediscovered theirs, as evidenced by their impressive performance in the first two games of the season.
Offensive Resurgence
Last week against Lehigh, Army rushed for a staggering 375 yards. Today, facing a more active Florida Atlantic defense, the Black Knights surpassed that mark, amassing 405 yards on the ground. The rushing attack was spearheaded by Noah Short, who put on a spectacular show.
Quarterback Bryson Daily showcased his decision-making skills in running the option offense. Equally impressive was his clutch passing, highlighted by a 44-yard play-action touchdown pass to a wide-open Casey Reynolds in the first quarter, giving Army a 14-0 lead.
Defensive Dominance
The Black Knights' defense maintained its identity as well, bending occasionally but rarely breaking. They kept FAU quarterback Cam Fancher off-balance for most of the contest with consistent pass pressure. The run defense was equally effective, shutting down the Owls' ground game.
The only notable lapse came at the end of the second quarter when FAU mounted a 9-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, closing out the half with Army leading 14-7.
Special Teams Trickery
For the second consecutive week, Army's special teams unit made a significant impact. With a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights lined up for a field goal attempt from FAU's 23-yard line. In a surprising turn of events, they executed a fake field goal, with Matthew Rhodes rushing for a 23-yard touchdown behind a key block from Hayden Reed. This play extended Army's lead to 24-7 and capped off an impressive 96-yard scoring drive.
A Return to Form
This performance underscores Army's return to its true offensive identity under new offensive coordinator Cody Worley. The transition came after last year's unsuccessful attempt to deviate from their established style of play.
As the saying goes, "The worst thing that can happen is to have the cook leading the battle and the general inside the kitchen cooking the food." Army's recommitment to their identity on both sides of the ball seems to have given them a renewed sense of purpose and direction.
If these first two games are any indication, the Army Black Knights not only know who they are but are also poised for a successful season ahead.
GBK's Joe Iacono's Post-Game Analysis
Score By Quarter
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|FINAL
|
Army
|
14
|
0
|
3
|
7
|
24
|
FAU
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
7
Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Post-Game Presser: QB Bryson Daily & Punter Matthew Rhodes
Post-Game Presser: Safety Max DiDomenico & SB Noah Short
Breaking Down The Scoring
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Army
|FAU
|
1st
|
08:38
|
AWP - Udoh,Kanye 8 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 8 plays, 82 yards, TOP 04:57
|
7
|
0
|
1st
|
00:47
|
AWP - Reynolds,Casey 44 yd pass from Daily,Bryson (Gronotte,Trey kick) 3 plays, 64 yards, TOP 01:39
|
14
|
0
|
2nd
|
00:53
|
FAU - Hayes,Omari 8 yd pass from Fancher,Cam (Suarez,Morgan kick) 9 plays, 68 yards, TOP 02:44
|
14
|
7
|
3rd
|
11:00
|
AWP - Gronotte,Trey 35 yd field goal 6 plays, 57 yards, TOP 04:00
|
17
|
7
|
4th
|
13:57
|
AWP - Rhodes,Matthew 23 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 15 plays, 96 yards, TOP 10:33
|
24
|
7
NOTABLES:
• The Black Knights begin the season 2-0 for the first time since 2021 and for the fifth time during the Jeff Monken era.
• Army began the season eight for eight in touchdown drives minus when receiving the ball back before halftime with just a few seconds left against Lehigh.
• The Black Knights also went seven-for-seven in scoring touchdowns in the red zone to begin the season.
• Slot Back Noah Short rushed for a career-high 160 yards (11 carries).
• Safety Max DiDomenico pulled down his 3rd career interception.
• Remaining Hot .... today's win extends the Black Knights' winning streak to six games, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the FBS. T
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel