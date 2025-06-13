Army has already secured several June Commitments

We are just stepping into the mid-part of June and the Army Black Knights have secured several June Commitments. And guess what? On June 15th the coaching staff will host one of the biggest days of the year in the ‘Knight On The Hudson’ event, which we anticipate 60 plus prospects to be on hand.

Needless to say, that will surely result in additional pledges from these 2026 football recruits.

But just In Case You Missed the current June commitments, here they are, with more to come.