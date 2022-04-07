Army Head Coach Jeff Monken meets with the media
As the Black Knights enjoyed their day off and the team heads closer to the mid-point of the spring season, this allowed head coach Jeff Monken to take some time to meet with the media this afternoon.
Let’s hear what the Army mentor had to say addressing several topics including how the quarterback scenario is unfolding, position changes, etc.
Remaining Army Football Spring Practice Dates:
• Thursday, April 7
• Friday, April 8
• Saturday, April 9
• Tuesday, April 12
• Thursday, April 14
• Saturday, April 16
• Monday, April 18
• Wednesday, April 20
• Friday, April 22 (Black & Gold Spring Game)
