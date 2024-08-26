Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (vs. Lehigh)
Advertisement
Related GBK Article: PREDICTING ARMY FOOTBALL’S 2024 CAMPAIGN (8/26/24)
An enthusiastic Jeff Monken kicked off his Weekly Press Conference by saying, “Well, Game Week Is Finally Here".
This afternoon, the Army Football Mentor met with the media, which included GBK’s Joe Iacono, to discuss Friday’s upcoming contest against visiting Lehigh, player personnel and much more.
Let’s take an inside look at what Coach Monken had to say.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel