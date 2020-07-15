GoBlackKnights - Army Head Coach Jeff Monken welcomes the Class of 2024

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Head coach Jeff Monken welcomed the Class of 2024 after three Reception Days this week. "We are excited and proud to welcome this new generation of leaders into the Army Football Brotherhood...the Class of 2024," he said. "I know they will contribute to our success this fall and in the years to come. They are a talented group of athletes but are also outstanding students and young leaders who have made the commitment to serve their nation as Army officers. Our staff did a tremendous job recruiting young men of high character from all across the country who are also high-level competitors."

The Black Knights welcome 77 newcomers to the squad. The incoming class includes 13 from the state of Georgia and eight from Texas to lead the way.





Name Hometown / High School (Previous School)

Aaron Adams West Palm Beach, Fla. / Suncoast

Isaiah Alston Carteret, N.J. / Mater Dei Prep (USMAPS)

Hamilton Baker Daphne, Ala. / Daphne

Dom Barbuto East Rockaway, N.Y. / Lynbrook

Dayton Baugh Walton, Ky. / Beechwood (USMAPS)

Deante Bernard Albuquerque, N.M. / Sandia (USMAPS)

Sammy Beydoun Canton, Mich. / Catholic Central (USMAPS)

Aaron Bibbins Kennesaw, Ga. / Sprayberry (USMAPS)

Billy Boehlke Cleveland, Ohio . Benedictine (USMAPS)

Tyler Brennan Pittsburgh, Pa. / North Hills (USMAPS)

Jalen Brooks Raleigh, N.C. / Cardinal Gibbons (USMAPS)

Trentm Brown Lawrenceville, Ga. / Peachtree Ridge (USMAPS)

Andrew Bruster-Young Norman, Okla. / Norman

Nikai Butler Fayetteville, N.C. / Douglas Byrd (USMAPS)

Connor Butt Scottsdale, Ariz. / Notre Dame Prep

Cameron Callaway Aledo, Texas / Aledo (USMAPS)

Clay Chase Brownsburg, Ind. / Brownsburg

Jimmy Ciarlo Ringwood, N.J. / St. Joseph Regional (USMAPS)

Alijah Curtis Canton, Ohio / McKinley (USMAPS)

Seth Daniels Windermere, Fla. / Olympia

Simon Dellinger New Haven, Ind. / R Nelson Snider (USMAPS)

Jackson Filipowicz Alpharetta, Ga. / Blessed Trinity Catholic

Isaiah Filisi Waipahu, Hawaii / Saint Louis (USMAPS)

Connor Finucane Baton Rouge, La. / Catholic

Jordan Funk Gaithersburg, Md. / Cheshire (USMAPS)

Aidan Gaines Rome, Ga. / Rome

Grayson Gilder Alpharetta, Ga. / Blessed Trinity

Keiran Grant Cuero, Texas / Cuero (USMAPS)

Collin Guggenheim Kenner, La. / John Curtis Christian

David Hayward Danville, Calif. / Monte Vista (USMAPS)

Keeron Henderson Richmond, Va. / Highland Springs (USMAPS)

Austin Hill Memphis, Tenn. / Evangelical Christian

Gerald Irons Tomball, Texas / Klein Oak (USMAPS)

Benjamin Jackson Waynesburg, Pa. / West Green

Jaylen Jacobs Euclid, Ohio / Euclid (USMAPS)

Albert Jang Duluth, Ga. / Peachtree Ridge

Spencer Jones Austin, Texas / Vandegrift (USMAPS)

Brandon Jones Norfolk, Va. / Catholic

Jordyn Law Indianapolis, Ind. / Pike (USMAPS)

Joshua Lingenfelter Panama City, Fla. / A Crawford Mosley (USMAPS)

Beau Lombardi Clive, Iowa / Valley (USMAPS)

Leo Lowin Austin, Texas / Westlake

Dillon Lundberg Kapolei, Hawaii / Punahou

Nathan Lusk State College, Pa. / State College Area

Quinn Maretzki Honolulu, Hawaii / Punahou

Ay'Jaun Marshall York, Pa. / West York Area (USMAPS)

Cole McCutcheon Phoenix, Ariz. / Sandra Day O'Connor

Nick Mell Ashburn, Va. / Stone Bridge (USMAPS)

Jacob Mitchell Corona, Calif. / Centennial

Bryce Mullenix Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / Bishop Kenny (USMAPS)

Cam Nash Chandler, Ariz. / Saguaro

Paxton Nayman Woodstock, Ga. / Creekview (USMAPS)

Bo Nicolas-Paul Hillside, N.J. / Hillside (USMAPS)

Camden O'Gara Cincinnati, Ohio / Wyoming

Declan O'Leary Overland Park, Kan. / The Pembroke Hill (USMAPS)

Christian Parrish Conyers, Ga. / Prince Avenue Christian (USMAPS)

Dylan Perez Miami, Fla. / Christopher Columbus (USMAPS)

Aidan Perkins Lawrenceville, Ga. / Brookwood

Kolubah Pewee Jr. Staten Island, N.Y. / Tottenville (USMAPS)

Jackson Powell Buford, Ga. / Buford

Jonzell Prudhomme Houston, Texas / Benjamin O. Davis Jr. (USMAPS)

Roman Purcell Noblesville, Ind. / Indian Creek

Tyson Riley Mount Vernon, Mo. / Springfield Catholic (USMAPS)

Kaghen Roach Celina, Texas / Fork Union Military Academy

Tyrell Robinson Dallas, Ga. / East Paulding (USMAPS)

Spencer Roy Scottsdale, Ariz. / Notre Dame Prep

Daelan Smith Fort Valley, Ga. / Peach County

Trey Stephens Lubbock, Texas / Coronado (USMAPS)

Shane Sunday Phoenix, Ariz. / Pinnacle

Caleb Tomlin Bowie, Md. / The Bullis School

Delshawn Traylor San Diego, Calif. / Helix

Bo Turner Naperville, Ill. / Naperville Central

Jaylon West McDonough, Ga. / Henry County (USMAPS)

Shacori Williams Florien, La. / Many (USMAPS)

Max Williams Raleigh, N.C. / Millbrook (USMAPS)

Davis Wofford Little Rock, Ariz. / Joe T Robinson (USMAPS)

Garrett Woodall Cumming, Ga. / West Forsyth (USMAPS)