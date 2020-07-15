GoBlackKnights - Army Head Coach Jeff Monken welcomes the Class of 2024

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken welcomes the Class of 2024
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Head coach Jeff Monken welcomed the Class of 2024 after three Reception Days this week. "We are excited and proud to welcome this new generation of leaders into the Army Football Brotherhood...the Class of 2024," he said. "I know they will contribute to our success this fall and in the years to come. They are a talented group of athletes but are also outstanding students and young leaders who have made the commitment to serve their nation as Army officers. Our staff did a tremendous job recruiting young men of high character from all across the country who are also high-level competitors."
The Black Knights welcome 77 newcomers to the squad. The incoming class includes 13 from the state of Georgia and eight from Texas to lead the way.
Name Hometown / High School (Previous School)
Aaron Adams West Palm Beach, Fla. / Suncoast
Isaiah Alston Carteret, N.J. / Mater Dei Prep (USMAPS)
Hamilton Baker Daphne, Ala. / Daphne
Dom Barbuto East Rockaway, N.Y. / Lynbrook
Dayton Baugh Walton, Ky. / Beechwood (USMAPS)
Deante Bernard Albuquerque, N.M. / Sandia (USMAPS)
Sammy Beydoun Canton, Mich. / Catholic Central (USMAPS)
Aaron Bibbins Kennesaw, Ga. / Sprayberry (USMAPS)
Billy Boehlke Cleveland, Ohio . Benedictine (USMAPS)
Tyler Brennan Pittsburgh, Pa. / North Hills (USMAPS)
Jalen Brooks Raleigh, N.C. / Cardinal Gibbons (USMAPS)
Trentm Brown Lawrenceville, Ga. / Peachtree Ridge (USMAPS)
Andrew Bruster-Young Norman, Okla. / Norman
Nikai Butler Fayetteville, N.C. / Douglas Byrd (USMAPS)
Connor Butt Scottsdale, Ariz. / Notre Dame Prep
Cameron Callaway Aledo, Texas / Aledo (USMAPS)
Clay Chase Brownsburg, Ind. / Brownsburg
Jimmy Ciarlo Ringwood, N.J. / St. Joseph Regional (USMAPS)
Alijah Curtis Canton, Ohio / McKinley (USMAPS)
Seth Daniels Windermere, Fla. / Olympia
Simon Dellinger New Haven, Ind. / R Nelson Snider (USMAPS)
Jackson Filipowicz Alpharetta, Ga. / Blessed Trinity Catholic
Isaiah Filisi Waipahu, Hawaii / Saint Louis (USMAPS)
Connor Finucane Baton Rouge, La. / Catholic
Jordan Funk Gaithersburg, Md. / Cheshire (USMAPS)
Aidan Gaines Rome, Ga. / Rome
Grayson Gilder Alpharetta, Ga. / Blessed Trinity
Keiran Grant Cuero, Texas / Cuero (USMAPS)
Collin Guggenheim Kenner, La. / John Curtis Christian
David Hayward Danville, Calif. / Monte Vista (USMAPS)
Keeron Henderson Richmond, Va. / Highland Springs (USMAPS)
Austin Hill Memphis, Tenn. / Evangelical Christian
Gerald Irons Tomball, Texas / Klein Oak (USMAPS)
Benjamin Jackson Waynesburg, Pa. / West Green
Jaylen Jacobs Euclid, Ohio / Euclid (USMAPS)
Albert Jang Duluth, Ga. / Peachtree Ridge
Spencer Jones Austin, Texas / Vandegrift (USMAPS)
Brandon Jones Norfolk, Va. / Catholic
Jordyn Law Indianapolis, Ind. / Pike (USMAPS)
Joshua Lingenfelter Panama City, Fla. / A Crawford Mosley (USMAPS)
Beau Lombardi Clive, Iowa / Valley (USMAPS)
Leo Lowin Austin, Texas / Westlake
Dillon Lundberg Kapolei, Hawaii / Punahou
Nathan Lusk State College, Pa. / State College Area
Quinn Maretzki Honolulu, Hawaii / Punahou
Ay'Jaun Marshall York, Pa. / West York Area (USMAPS)
Cole McCutcheon Phoenix, Ariz. / Sandra Day O'Connor
Nick Mell Ashburn, Va. / Stone Bridge (USMAPS)
Jacob Mitchell Corona, Calif. / Centennial
Bryce Mullenix Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / Bishop Kenny (USMAPS)
Cam Nash Chandler, Ariz. / Saguaro
Paxton Nayman Woodstock, Ga. / Creekview (USMAPS)
Bo Nicolas-Paul Hillside, N.J. / Hillside (USMAPS)
Camden O'Gara Cincinnati, Ohio / Wyoming
Declan O'Leary Overland Park, Kan. / The Pembroke Hill (USMAPS)
Christian Parrish Conyers, Ga. / Prince Avenue Christian (USMAPS)
Dylan Perez Miami, Fla. / Christopher Columbus (USMAPS)
Aidan Perkins Lawrenceville, Ga. / Brookwood
Kolubah Pewee Jr. Staten Island, N.Y. / Tottenville (USMAPS)
Jackson Powell Buford, Ga. / Buford
Jonzell Prudhomme Houston, Texas / Benjamin O. Davis Jr. (USMAPS)
Roman Purcell Noblesville, Ind. / Indian Creek
Tyson Riley Mount Vernon, Mo. / Springfield Catholic (USMAPS)
Kaghen Roach Celina, Texas / Fork Union Military Academy
Tyrell Robinson Dallas, Ga. / East Paulding (USMAPS)
Spencer Roy Scottsdale, Ariz. / Notre Dame Prep
Daelan Smith Fort Valley, Ga. / Peach County
Trey Stephens Lubbock, Texas / Coronado (USMAPS)
Shane Sunday Phoenix, Ariz. / Pinnacle
Caleb Tomlin Bowie, Md. / The Bullis School
Delshawn Traylor San Diego, Calif. / Helix
Bo Turner Naperville, Ill. / Naperville Central
Jaylon West McDonough, Ga. / Henry County (USMAPS)
Shacori Williams Florien, La. / Many (USMAPS)
Max Williams Raleigh, N.C. / Millbrook (USMAPS)
Davis Wofford Little Rock, Ariz. / Joe T Robinson (USMAPS)
Garrett Woodall Cumming, Ga. / West Forsyth (USMAPS)