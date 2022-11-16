The 3-6 Black Knights are back at home this Saturday to face off against the 6-5 UConn Huskies.

To say that this is a “must-win” game for Army is truly an understatement.

We said this last week and it is even more applicable this week, and for Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the Black Knights’ 2022 season, it pretty much stands that the only place to really go at this stage is up or at least that is what the players, coaches and fans are hoping for.

Today, Coach Monken met with the media, which included GBK’s Joe Iacono to discuss the current state of Army football and Saturday’s upcoming game.

Let's hear what Coach Monken had to say...