Today Head Coach Jeff Monken took to the podium for his Weekly Press Conference, following Saturday's opening season loss to Coastal Carolina.

The Army mentor had high praise for Saturday’s opponent, but also noted that there is plenty of room for improvement on the part of the Black Knights.

Needless to say, the team has just 4-practice days and film sessions to fix any notable defects. Because Coach Monken and his team will be hosting a very competitive USTA team, that is coming off of their tough opening season loss versus Houston, who was in the Top 25 last week.

Let’s take a look at today’s presser and hear what Coach Monken had to say.