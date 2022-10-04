Today Coach Jeff Monken took to the podium for his Weekly Presser, as the Black Knights prepare to take on 15th-ranked Wake Forest.

The Black Knights will be attempting to get back on the winning track, but are up against a Wake Forest team that is on a roll and coming off a solid win this past Saturday against Florida State, who were also in the Top 20.

Coach Monken also previewed the Black Knights' upcoming matchup against the Demon Deacons.

In addition, we have the added bonus of also hearing from Wake Forest Head Coach, Dave Clawson, who spoke about the challenges that Army could present for his squad on Saturday.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say, as well as Wake Forest HC, Dave Clawson

