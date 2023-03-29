* A press conference to introduce Kuwik as Army's head men's basketball coach will be held in mid-April based on the recruiting calendar. Details will be released shortly. *

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Kevin Kuwik (COO-ick), who most recently spent last season as an assistant coach at Butler University has been named as Army West Point’s Lee Anderson Head Men's Basketball Coach, announced by Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. Kuwik becomes the 32nd head coach in the program’s 121-year history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Kuwik and his family to the West Point Team. Kevin is uniquely qualified to develop our cadets as both athletes and leaders of character while fulfilling our goal of winning a Patriot League Championship. His experiences at several great institutions as well as his time in the Army will translate well to the culture at West Point. Welcome Kevin, Kathryn, Natalie and Cara to the United States Military Academy!”

“We look forward to Coach Kuwik’s arrival. His proven dedication to developing future leaders of character and demonstrating excellence both on and off the court will make him a great addition to the USMA team.” – Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland., USMA Superintendent

Kuwik spent this season (2022-23) as an assistant coach at Butler under head coach Thad Matta. His impressive résumé includes both stints working for Matta for two seasons at Ohio State and serving under Brad Stevens at Butler for a single season. Kuwik brings more than 20 seasons of coaching experience with him.

“What an amazing honor for my family and me. We could not be more thankful to Mike Buddie and his entire leadership team for their belief in me. I am excited to get to work with a special group of young men, producing not only winners but future leaders and defenders of our nation.” – Kevin Kuwik, Army West Point Lee Anderson Head Men's Basketball Coach

“Army is getting a tremendous basketball coach and an even better person in Kevin to lead their program. He has a strong knowledge and feel for the game and brings great energy each and every day. He has impacted multiple winning programs and I know he will do the same for the Army program. You always hear the term ‘fit’ this time of year as coaches take over programs, but Kevin’s service to our country and his true appreciation of West Point and its values make this an ideal fit. We will miss having Kevin, Kathryn and their girls around Hinkle, but all of us are excited for them and this opportunity.” – Thad Matta, Butler Head Basketball Coach

“Kevin is a great choice! He has worked with the best at very special places. I’m excited for the future of Army West Point Basketball.” – Mike Krzyzewski, Hall of Fame Coach and Former Army West Point Head Coach (1975-1980)

Kuwik brings strong military ties as he was a Distinguished Military Graduate in Notre Dame’s Army ROTC program. He was able to serve 10 years in the military as he also began his coaching career. While serving in Iraq, he earned a Bronze Star for meritorious service (the Army’s highest merit award). He received an honorable discharge from the military in 2006.

While coaching at Ohio University, Kuwik took an 18-month leave of absence during 2004-05 to serve with the 113th Engineer Battalion of the Indiana National Guard in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He used leave time to return to the Bobcats bench and help Ohio win the 2005 Mid-American Conference Tournament title and reach the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to his most recent stop at Butler, he spent five seasons (2017-22) at Davidson with the final four seasons as an assistant coach.

At Davidson, Kuwik helped the Wildcats to a record of 101-52 earning NCAA Tournament berths in 2018 and 2022 while making NIT appearances in 2019 and 2021. Davidson posted an impressive mark of 59-24 in Atlantic 10 play during his tenure. In addition to recruiting and scouting responsibilities, Kuwik worked with the team's frontcourt players, highlighted by 2022 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Luka Brajkovic.

“I’m very excited for Kevin and his family. To me, he’s an outstanding fit to be the next Head Coach at Army. He’s a very good coach that combines a wealth of experience with a real hunger to grow. With intelligence, work ethic and service-oriented mindset, I think he will be a special coach and leader.” – Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations

“Kevin Kuwik is a leader and a winner. He embodies what the United States Military Academy represents: Duty, Honor, and Country is part of his fabric as Kevin lives his life guided by the virtues of trust, commitment, and care.” – Bob McKillop, former Davidson Head Coach

Before joining Davidson staff, Kuwik spent six seasons (2011-17) at Dayton. While in Dayton, Kuwik helped the Flyers to a 139-65 overall record, 68-31 conference mark and five postseason appearances (four NCAA Tournaments and one NIT), including a trip to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2014. Kuwik coordinated the Flyers' defense, which ranked 15th nationally according to KenPom during the 2015-16 season.

As a member of Matta’s staff at Ohio State (2009-11), Kuwik served as the video coordinator. He was responsible for opponent scouting as the Buckeyes achieved a 63-11 overall record, Big Ten regular season and tournament championships in consecutive seasons, and a pair of Sweet 16 appearances.

As Butler’s director of basketball operations on Brad Stevens’s staff during the 2008-09 campaign, Kuwik helped the Bulldogs to a 26-6 record, capturing the Horizon League title and earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Kuwik was an assistant coach at Ohio from 2001-08 as the Bobcats posted a 120-95 record with two postseason appearances.

A native of Lackawanna, N.Y., Kuwik attended the University of Notre Dame, where he served as a student assistant under former NBA coach John MacLeod for three seasons. Kuwik graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1996. In his final year in South Bend, he was Senior Class President.

He has also participated in the prestigious TopConnect Seminar in each of the last three years (2020-22). TopConnect (formerly Villa 7) originated in 2003 by then-VCU Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander, identifies the top basketball assistant coaches in the country and connects them with mid-major Athletic Directors providing tremendous networking opportunities for both parties.

Kuwik began his coaching career in 1998 at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn. In his two seasons there, the Buccaneers improved from 3-22 to 12-14. He then went to Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. He helped the Purple Knights to the best season in school history, finishing with a 27-4 record and the No. 3 ranking in the year’s final NCAA Division II poll.

Kuwik and his wife Kathryn are the proud parents of daughters, Natalie and Cara.

Kuwik's Coaching Profile:

Seasons Record

2022-present Butler (Assistant Coach) 14-18

2018-22 Davidson (Assistant Coach) 80-40

2017-18 Davidson (Director of Operations) 21-12

2011-17 Dayton (Assistant Coach) 139-65

2009-11 Ohio State (Video Coordinator) 63-11

2008-09 Butler (Director of Operations) 26-6

2001-08 Ohio (Assistant Coach) 120-95

2000-01 Saint Michael's College (Assistant Coach) 27-4

1998-2000 Christian Brothers (Assistant Coach) 15-36



