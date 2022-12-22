WEST POINT, NY – Army Head Coach Jeff Monken has announced the hiring of Offensive Coordinator Drew Thatcher. Thatcher comes to West Point after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Nebraska-Kearney (2019-22).

This past season, Thatcher guided quarterback TJ Davis to repeat as MIAA Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 as he had 2,506 combined yards over 11 games. The Lopers finished with an 8-3 record and averaged 33 points and 402 yards per game. UNK scored 80% of the time it reached the red zone, converted 11 of 14 fourth downs.

In 2021, Thatcher helped lead UNK to a 10-3 record and a trip to the Division II playoffs. UNK averaged 34 points and 450 yads per game and was again one of D2's top rushing teams.

In 2019 UNK set new school team records for rushing yards (4,115) and rushing touchdowns (45) for a single season. The Lopers went 7-5 and won the Mineral Water Bowl, the program's fourth-ever postseason victory. Davis was tabbed as the MIAA's Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,034 yards and 16 scores. Senior back David Goodwin (1,043) also went over 1,000 yards, marking the first time in UNK's history it had two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season.

Prior to Nebraska-Kearney, Thatcher spent seven seasons (2012-18) at New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI). He coached the wide receivers and H-Backs (2012) for one season before taking over as the offensive coordinator in 2013. In 2013 Thatcher helped NMMI go 8-4 and win the El Toro Bowl. It was Broncos first postseason win since 1999 and marked a second straight winning season. Thatcher helped develop QB Jordan Ta'amu before he headed to Ole Miss. Ta'amu started 17 games for Ole Miss, spent time in the XFL and signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in the summer of 2020.

Thatcher earned a Bachelor's in Kinesiology and a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from New Mexico State. He was also a graduate assistant coach, working with the Aggies offense from 2009-2011. He was a wide receiver for the Aggies from 2004-2008, playing four seasons under "Air Raid" architect Hal Mumme.

Additionally, Army has promoted three coaches on staff, seeing Matt Drinkall move to Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends, Mike Viti to Assistant Head Coach for Offense/Offensive Line and Cody Worley to Run Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks.

Drinkall, has been on the Army’s coaching staff since 2019, serving as an Offensive Quality Control coach for one year (2019) before taking over the as the tight ends position coach in 2020.

Viti, a 2008 West Point graduate, has been on the Army coaching staff since 2016. This past season he coached the offensive line for the first time helping produce the nation’s No. 2 rushing attack rushing for 289.4 yards per game. Army's 38 rushing TDs were T-2nd most only behind Tennessee (39).

Worley has served as the Army quarterbacks coach since 2020. This past season he led a quarterback group that saw each Tyhier Tyler, Cade Ballard and Jemel Jones see extended playing time. Tyler finished the year with 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for second in the FBS by QBs garnering First Team All-Independent Honors. Army’s quarterbacks also produced their first 300-yard passing game since 2007.