Army holds off Coastal Carolina with a 28-21 win
OLD SCHOOL ARMY FOOTBALL
A.M. Allan here and as we just witnessed, the 33 members of the senior class played their final game at Michie Stadium. It was great seeing the combo of seniors like fullbacks/running backs Jakobi Buchancan start the game and Tyson Riley make it happen. But also the Black Knights went back to their traditional triple option offense and it had immediate dividends, along with the balance of the game. And we can't forget the O-Line, lead by Connor Finucane, who had Coastal Carolina on the heals for most of the game, along with sound perimeter blocking from the receivers and slotbacks.
Well, when these young men look back years from now and talk about suiting up for the last time at West Point, they will be able to add that they took down a very talented Coastal Carolina team, 28-21.
The game itself was a hard-fought battle for both teams and they truly left it all on the field.
But in the end, it was the resilience of the Black Knights' offense, coupled with a special team’s play, along with an inconsistent defense held on to the win.
But it looked like Army was going to open it up when in the 2nd quarter Brett Gerena blocked the Coastal Carolina punt, which was picked up by Jabril Williams (Mr. Special Team Maker), and he returned it for a score from 37 yards out.
However, the Army suffered big-play-itis, and allowed for backup quarterback Jarrett Guest to hit Jameson Tucker on a 31-yard touchdown pass, to close the gap (21-14) and Coastal Carolina was back in the game.
It wasn’t until .51 seconds remaining in the game, whereby the score was 28-21 in favor of Army and the visitors attempted an onside kick.
The special teams' play was unsuccessful, Army ran out the clock to capture their 3rd straight win.
Now, I will turn it over GBK Analyst, Joe Iacono, who will have his recap and summary, which will be posted tomorrow.
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Final
|
Coastal Carolina
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
21
|
Army
|
7
|
14
|
7
|
0
|
28
Post-Game: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Post-Game: LB Leo Lowin
Post-Game: RB Tyson Riley
Post-Game: QB Bryson Daily
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Coastal Carolina
|Army
|
1st
|
6:57
|
Tyson Riley rushed for 2 yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
0
|
7
|
1st
|
5:11
|
Jarrett Guest passed to Jared Brown for 59 yard touchdown (Kade Hensley made PAT)
|
7
|
7
|
2nd
|
10:22
|
Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
7
|
14
|
2nd
|
1:57
|
Army blocked punt attempt by Brett Gerena. Jabril Williams returned for 37 yards (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
7
|
21
|
2nd
|
1:05
|
Jarrett Guest passed to Jameson Tucker for 31 yard touchdown (Kade Hensley made PAT)
|
14
|
21
|
3rd
|
11:22
|
Ay'Jaun Marshall rushed for 18 yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
14
|
28
|
4th
|
0:58
|
Jarrett Guest passed to Sam Pinckney for 31 yard touchdown (Kade Hensley made PAT)
|
21
|
28
|
FINAL
|
21
|
28
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel