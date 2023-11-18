A.M. Allan here and as we just witnessed, the 33 members of the senior class played their final game at Michie Stadium. It was great seeing the combo of seniors like fullbacks/running backs Jakobi Buchancan start the game and Tyson Riley make it happen. But also the Black Knights went back to their traditional triple option offense and it had immediate dividends, along with the balance of the game. And we can't forget the O-Line, lead by Connor Finucane, who had Coastal Carolina on the heals for most of the game, along with sound perimeter blocking from the receivers and slotbacks.

Well, when these young men look back years from now and talk about suiting up for the last time at West Point, they will be able to add that they took down a very talented Coastal Carolina team, 28-21.

The game itself was a hard-fought battle for both teams and they truly left it all on the field.

But in the end, it was the resilience of the Black Knights' offense, coupled with a special team’s play, along with an inconsistent defense held on to the win.

But it looked like Army was going to open it up when in the 2nd quarter Brett Gerena blocked the Coastal Carolina punt, which was picked up by Jabril Williams (Mr. Special Team Maker), and he returned it for a score from 37 yards out.



