As we stated in one of our GBK pre-game analysis/segments, that in order for Army to be victorious against Temple, one of the decisive factors that we projected had to manifest was for the Black Knights defense to really have to step up their game or should we say, be on their ‘A’ game.





Well, they absolutely did just that and more, although on Temple’s first offensive series of the game, quarterback Evan Simon hit his wide open tight end for a 49 yard touchdown pass. However, that was nullified due to a holding penalty on their offensive tackle and pretty much, that was all she wrote for the Owl’s offense. With the Army offense doing what they do best, it put the Owls offense in play from behind mode throughout the entire contest and with the Black Knights’ pass at full throttle, it became a long day for Simon and his offensive teammates.

Army Defensive Lineman Kody Harris-Miller (#52) and defensive teammates had Owl's QB Evan Simon on the run all night (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

By the end of the game, the Army defensive, which played defense by committee, totaled seven (7) sacks on the evening and that came from seven different players. Speaking of committee, the same could be said for Army’s offense that saw a rushing attack, whose headlines were shared by QB, Bryson Daily (152 yds & 3 TDs); RB, Kanye Udoh (128 yds & 1 TD); Slotback, Noah Short (78 yds & 1 TD) and of course, the O-Line. The Black Knights rushed for 417 yards on the evening while holding the Owls to a -5.

GBK's Joe Iacono Post-Game Analysis

Score By Quarter

Slotback Noah Short had another solid offensive day (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Scoreboard 1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL Army 7 7 14 14 42 Temple 0 0 6 8 14

Post-Game Audio: RB Kanye Udoh, DL Kyle Lewis, QB Bryson Daily and Head Coach Jeff Monken

Breaking Down The Scoring

RB Kanye Udoh went over the century mark on the ground against the Temple defense (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Box Score Quarter Time Scoring Play Army Temple 1st 10:00 Army - 2nd & 7 at ARMY 39 - Noah Short rushed for 61 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 0 2nd 11:53 Army - 1st & 8 at TU 8 - Bryson Daily rushed for 8 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 14 0 3rd 10:55 Army - 2nd & 7 at TEM 9 - Bryson Daily rushed for 9 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 21 0 3rd 5:31 Army - 1st & 10 at TEM 28 - Kanye Udoh rushed for 28 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 28 0 3rd 1:18 TU - 1st & 10 at ARMY 29 - Evan Simon passed to Dante Wright for 29 yard touchdown (2pt attempt failed, Evan Simon pass attempt) 28 6 4th 11:30 TU - 3rd & 10 at TEM 46 - Evan Simon passed to Daniel Evert for 54 yard touchdown (2pt attempt converted, Evan Simon pass to Antonio Jones) 28 14 4th 7:41 Army - 3rd & 4 at TEM 12 - Bryson Daily rushed for 12 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 35 14 4th 2:00 Army - 3rd & 7 at TEM 18 - Dewayne Coleman passed to Cam Schurr for 18 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 42 14 FINAL 42 14

NOTABLES