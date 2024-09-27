PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy00OVI0NktTNjdLJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Army improves to 4-0, as they take down Temple, 42-14

TD Celebration: QB Bryson Daily and teammates
TD Celebration: QB Bryson Daily and teammates (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

NOT A SUBSCRIBER TO GBK? CLICK TO SEE WHAT YOU ARE MISSING!

Advertisement

As we stated in one of our GBK pre-game analysis/segments, that in order for Army to be victorious against Temple, one of the decisive factors that we projected had to manifest was for the Black Knights defense to really have to step up their game or should we say, be on their ‘A’ game.



Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcm154oCZcyAmIzM5O0QmIzM5OyBtdXN0IGFuc3dlciB0aGUgY2Fs bCB2cy4gVGVtcGxlJiMzOTtzICYjMzk7TyYjMzk7IG9uIFRodXJzZGF5PGJy Pjxicj7wn5O4PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nb2JsYWNr a25pZ2h0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29CbGFja0tuaWdodHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Bcm15 Rm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNB cm15Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Uml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hyZVNiQ2J2dU0iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ocmVT YkNidnVNPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdUdESFhqYnpnSiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VHREhYamJ6Z0o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgI0dv QmxhY2tLbmlnaHRzIChAZ29ibGFja2tuaWdodHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ29ibGFja2tuaWdodHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzkwMjIz NzM1NDgyOTA0NDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Well, they absolutely did just that and more, although on Temple’s first offensive series of the game, quarterback Evan Simon hit his wide open tight end for a 49 yard touchdown pass. However, that was nullified due to a holding penalty on their offensive tackle and pretty much, that was all she wrote for the Owl’s offense.

With the Army offense doing what they do best, it put the Owls offense in play from behind mode throughout the entire contest and with the Black Knights’ pass at full throttle, it became a long day for Simon and his offensive teammates.

Army Defensive Lineman Kody Harris-Miller (#52) and defensive teammates had Owl's QB Evan Simon on the run all night
Army Defensive Lineman Kody Harris-Miller (#52) and defensive teammates had Owl's QB Evan Simon on the run all night (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

By the end of the game, the Army defensive, which played defense by committee, totaled seven (7) sacks on the evening and that came from seven different players.

Speaking of committee, the same could be said for Army’s offense that saw a rushing attack, whose headlines were shared by QB, Bryson Daily (152 yds & 3 TDs); RB, Kanye Udoh (128 yds & 1 TD); Slotback, Noah Short (78 yds & 1 TD) and of course, the O-Line.

The Black Knights rushed for 417 yards on the evening while holding the Owls to a -5.


Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42MS1ZQVJEIFJVTiBGT1IgU0lYIPCfkqg8YnI+PGJyPkFybXkgc3Ry aWtlcyBmaXJzdCBpbiBpdHMgcXVlc3QgdG8gZ28gdXAgNC0wIG9uIHRoZSBz ZWFzb24g8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdzB4S0dFaXRkYyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3cweEtHRWl0ZGM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRVNQ TiAoQGVzcG4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXNwbi9z dGF0dXMvMTgzOTQ1MzEwMDAwOTk4NDM5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

GBK's Joe Iacono Post-Game Analysis 

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RKS081d0RIcjBVP3Q9Mz93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Score By Quarter

Slotback Noah Short had another solid offensive day
Slotback Noah Short had another solid offensive day (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Scoreboard
1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL

Army

7

7

14

14

42

Temple

0

0

6

8

14

Post-Game Audio: RB Kanye Udoh, DL Kyle Lewis, QB Bryson Daily and Head Coach Jeff Monken

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTkyNDYxNDUzOSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Breaking Down The Scoring

RB Kanye Udoh went over the century mark on the ground against the Temple defense
RB Kanye Udoh went over the century mark on the ground against the Temple defense (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Box Score
Quarter Time Scoring Play Army Temple

1st

10:00

Army - 2nd & 7 at ARMY 39 - Noah Short rushed for 61 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

7

0

2nd

11:53

Army - 1st & 8 at TU 8 - Bryson Daily rushed for 8 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

14

0

3rd

10:55

Army - 2nd & 7 at TEM 9 - Bryson Daily rushed for 9 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

21

0

3rd

5:31

Army - 1st & 10 at TEM 28 - Kanye Udoh rushed for 28 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

28

0

3rd

1:18

TU - 1st & 10 at ARMY 29 - Evan Simon passed to Dante Wright for 29 yard touchdown (2pt attempt failed, Evan Simon pass attempt)

28

6

4th

11:30

TU - 3rd & 10 at TEM 46 - Evan Simon passed to Daniel Evert for 54 yard touchdown (2pt attempt converted, Evan Simon pass to Antonio Jones)

28

14

4th

7:41

Army - 3rd & 4 at TEM 12 - Bryson Daily rushed for 12 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

35

14

4th

2:00

Army - 3rd & 7 at TEM 18 - Dewayne Coleman passed to Cam Schurr for 18 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

42

14

FINAL

42

14

NOTABLES

• Army's eight-game winning streak is tied for the longest active winning streak nationally with Missouri. Missouri has a bye this week.

• QB Bryson Daily has rushed over 100 yards in three consecutive games and has five 100-yard rushing performances in his career.

• Giving A Hoot: The Black Knights completed its September hunt of owl opponents, defeating three consecutive owl named teams (Florida Atlantic, Rice and Temple).

• RB Kanye Udoh scored his fourth touchdown of the season on a bruising 28-yard run in the third quarter. Udoh has five career rushing touchdowns.

• Army has totaled 400+ yards of total offense in all three games this season. Army posted 489 yards of total offense vs. Temple

• LB Adam Cash, LB Eric Ford, DL Jacob Tuioti, LB Chance Keith and DL Cody Winokur each recorded their first career sacks. LB Elo Modoize, Brett Gerena also recorded his first sack of the season.

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FybXkucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2FybXktaW1wcm92ZXMtdG8tNC0wLWFzLXRoZXktdGFrZS1kb3duLXRl bXBsZS00Mi0xNCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJteS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmFybXkt aW1wcm92ZXMtdG8tNC0wLWFzLXRoZXktdGFrZS1kb3duLXRlbXBsZS00Mi0x NCZjNT0xMTk3Nzk4OTAyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==