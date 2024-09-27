Army improves to 4-0, as they take down Temple, 42-14
As we stated in one of our GBK pre-game analysis/segments, that in order for Army to be victorious against Temple, one of the decisive factors that we projected had to manifest was for the Black Knights defense to really have to step up their game or should we say, be on their ‘A’ game.
Well, they absolutely did just that and more, although on Temple’s first offensive series of the game, quarterback Evan Simon hit his wide open tight end for a 49 yard touchdown pass. However, that was nullified due to a holding penalty on their offensive tackle and pretty much, that was all she wrote for the Owl’s offense.
With the Army offense doing what they do best, it put the Owls offense in play from behind mode throughout the entire contest and with the Black Knights’ pass at full throttle, it became a long day for Simon and his offensive teammates.
By the end of the game, the Army defensive, which played defense by committee, totaled seven (7) sacks on the evening and that came from seven different players.
Speaking of committee, the same could be said for Army’s offense that saw a rushing attack, whose headlines were shared by QB, Bryson Daily (152 yds & 3 TDs); RB, Kanye Udoh (128 yds & 1 TD); Slotback, Noah Short (78 yds & 1 TD) and of course, the O-Line.
The Black Knights rushed for 417 yards on the evening while holding the Owls to a -5.
GBK's Joe Iacono Post-Game Analysis
Score By Quarter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|FINAL
|
Army
|
7
|
7
|
14
|
14
|
42
|
Temple
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
8
|
14
Post-Game Audio: RB Kanye Udoh, DL Kyle Lewis, QB Bryson Daily and Head Coach Jeff Monken
Breaking Down The Scoring
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Army
|Temple
|
1st
|
10:00
|
Army - 2nd & 7 at ARMY 39 - Noah Short rushed for 61 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
7
|
0
|
2nd
|
11:53
|
Army - 1st & 8 at TU 8 - Bryson Daily rushed for 8 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
14
|
0
|
3rd
|
10:55
|
Army - 2nd & 7 at TEM 9 - Bryson Daily rushed for 9 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
21
|
0
|
3rd
|
5:31
|
Army - 1st & 10 at TEM 28 - Kanye Udoh rushed for 28 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
28
|
0
|
3rd
|
1:18
|
TU - 1st & 10 at ARMY 29 - Evan Simon passed to Dante Wright for 29 yard touchdown (2pt attempt failed, Evan Simon pass attempt)
|
28
|
6
|
4th
|
11:30
|
TU - 3rd & 10 at TEM 46 - Evan Simon passed to Daniel Evert for 54 yard touchdown (2pt attempt converted, Evan Simon pass to Antonio Jones)
|
28
|
14
|
4th
|
7:41
|
Army - 3rd & 4 at TEM 12 - Bryson Daily rushed for 12 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
35
|
14
|
4th
|
2:00
|
Army - 3rd & 7 at TEM 18 - Dewayne Coleman passed to Cam Schurr for 18 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
42
|
14
|
FINAL
|
42
|
14
NOTABLES
• Army's eight-game winning streak is tied for the longest active winning streak nationally with Missouri. Missouri has a bye this week.
• QB Bryson Daily has rushed over 100 yards in three consecutive games and has five 100-yard rushing performances in his career.
• Giving A Hoot: The Black Knights completed its September hunt of owl opponents, defeating three consecutive owl named teams (Florida Atlantic, Rice and Temple).
• RB Kanye Udoh scored his fourth touchdown of the season on a bruising 28-yard run in the third quarter. Udoh has five career rushing touchdowns.
• Army has totaled 400+ yards of total offense in all three games this season. Army posted 489 yards of total offense vs. Temple
• LB Adam Cash, LB Eric Ford, DL Jacob Tuioti, LB Chance Keith and DL Cody Winokur each recorded their first career sacks. LB Elo Modoize, Brett Gerena also recorded his first sack of the season.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel