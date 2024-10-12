Army in full attack mode defeating UAB, 44-10

Perhaps UAB did not review the game tape of last Saturday's Army-Tulsa contest that saw Tulsa go for in on 4th & short on their first offensive series of the game and in their territory, only to be stopped by the Black Knights defense. Well, the Blazers found themselves in the same situation on their first offensive series of the game after taking the opening kickoff and they too opted to go for it on 4th & 1 on their own 38-yard line.
Needless to say, Army held UAB and turned the ball over to the Black Knights. After an offsides penalty that saw the ball at the UAB 29, QB Bryson Daily hit paydirt from 29 yards out, giving Army an early 7-0 lead.
It represented Daily's 11th touchdown of the season but this also represented the team scoring on an opening drive touchdown for their 6th game in a row.
From start to finish, this was a true balance attack that once again saw Daily rush for over 100 yards, followed by RB Kanye Udoh, falling 3 yards short of the century mark with 97 yards.
If you couple that with Army's "aerial attack" (by Army standards) led by wide receiver Casey Reynolds, who pulled down two receptions, one of which was a 2nd quarter 50-yard bomb, the UAB looked completed overmatched and confused.
The Army defense was just as impactful, keeping pressure on UAB quarterback Jalen Kitna throughout the contest.
In addition to the pass pressure, the Black Knights defense came up with 3 sacks and safety Casey Larkin had two INTs on the day ... the first two of his collegiate career.
Score By Quarter
Breaking Down The Scoring
NOTABLES
• Army's 3rd straight game of 40 points or more since 1985
• For QB Bryson Daily, it is the 3rd time this season that he has passed over 100 yards and rushed for over 100 yards
•Army’s 10-game winning streak is now the longest active winning streak nationally.
•With the win, Army is bowl-game eligible for the earliest they have ever been in a season.
•Army’s 6-0 start is only its third since 1950 (1950, 1996 and 2024).
•Entering today’s slate of games, Army was one of 12 FBS teams that remained undefeated and became the third quickest in the country to be bowl-eligible.
