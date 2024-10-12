Army in full attack mode defeating UAB, 44-10

rmy Captains: D-Lineman Kyle Lewis (95), D-Lineman Cody Winokur (93), QB Bryson Daily (13) and safety Max DiDomenico (6) walk out for the coin toss (Photo by Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps UAB did not review the game tape of last Saturday's Army-Tulsa contest that saw Tulsa go for in on 4th & short on their first offensive series of the game and in their territory, only to be stopped by the Black Knights defense. Well, the Blazers found themselves in the same situation on their first offensive series of the game after taking the opening kickoff and they too opted to go for it on 4th & 1 on their own 38-yard line. Needless to say, Army held UAB and turned the ball over to the Black Knights. After an offsides penalty that saw the ball at the UAB 29, QB Bryson Daily hit paydirt from 29 yards out, giving Army an early 7-0 lead. It represented Daily's 11th touchdown of the season but this also represented the team scoring on an opening drive touchdown for their 6th game in a row.

From start to finish, this was a true balance attack that once again saw Daily rush for over 100 yards, followed by RB Kanye Udoh, falling 3 yards short of the century mark with 97 yards. If you couple that with Army's "aerial attack" (by Army standards) led by wide receiver Casey Reynolds, who pulled down two receptions, one of which was a 2nd quarter 50-yard bomb, the UAB looked completed overmatched and confused.

The Army defense was just as impactful, keeping pressure on UAB quarterback Jalen Kitna throughout the contest. In addition to the pass pressure, the Black Knights defense came up with 3 sacks and safety Casey Larkin had two INTs on the day ... the first two of his collegiate career.

Safety Casey Larkin (20) celebrates his first interception against the UAB Blazers (Photo by Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

GBK's Joe Iacono Post-Game Analysis With Guest, Cadet Alex Mobley

Post-Game with Head Coach Jeff Monken

Post-Game with QB Bryson Daily & WR Casey Reynolds, S Casey Larkin & LB Kalib Fortner

Post-Game with Safety Casey Larkin & LB Kalib Fortner

Score By Quarter

Scoreboard 1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL UAB 3 0 0 7 10 Army 20 14 7 3 44

Breaking Down The Scoring

The 2024 Army Football Brotherhood listening to the Army Black Knights' Mentor & HC, Jeff Monken (Photo by Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Box Score Quarter Time Scoring Play UAB Army 1st 13:38 ARMY - #13 B.Daily 29 yd rush (#96 T.Gronotte kick), 1-34, 00:10 0 7 1st 09:47 UAB - #39 J.Delange 51 yd FG, 11-42, 03:51 3 7 1st 05:00 ARMY - #13 B.Daily 9 yd rush (#9 E.Washington rush failed), 8-65, 04:47 3 13 1st 02:45 ARMY - #13 B.Daily 13 yd rush (#96 T.Gronotte kick), 3-37, 01:27 3 20 2nd 09:42 ARMY - #6 K.Udoh 12 yd rush (#96 T.Gronotte kick), 10-73, 06:35 3 27 2nd 03:23 ARMY - #87 C.Reynolds 50 yd pass from #13 B.Daily (#96 T.Gronotte kick), 4-95, 02:18 3 34 3rd 07:34 ARMY - #13 B.Daily 6 yd rush (#95 D.Jones kick), 12-75, 07:26 3 41 4th 14:55 ARMY - #96 T.Gronotte 23 yd FG, 11-50, 06:21 3 44 4th 02:01 UAB - #1 A.Thomas 8 yd pass from #17 J.Kitna (#39 J.Delange kick), 17-90, 06:43 10 44 FINAL 10 44

