Published Sep 21, 2024
Army is now 3-0 following their 37-14 win over Rice
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Coming off of their bye week, the Army Black Knights were attempting to remain undefeated and bring their record to 3-0 as they hosted the Rice Owls at West Point inside Michie Stadium.

Despite the bye week, the Black Knights pretty much played a flawless first half where they took a 28-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The offensive attack was balanced and was led by QB Bryson Daily, who was equally as effective running and passing. He leads the team in rushing with 145 yards (6.3 avg) along with 3 touchdowns on the ground.

Through the air, the senior QB and Co-Captain was 6/9 for 107 yards and two passing touchdowns. The recipients of Daily’s passes ranged from Noah Short and Casey Reynolds, along with others.

On the day, the Black Knights, who came into the game leading the nation in rushing, were able to continue their solid ground attack with 288 yards (5.1 avg.) on the day.

But perhaps as equally as impressive for Army was their defense, which played extremely aggressively and fast. Their first half was just as impressive as the offense, as the defense forced the Rice offense into several mistakes that led to the Black Knights scoring 14 points off of the Owls' first-half turnovers.

GBK's Joe Iacono & Guest Alex Aukerman's Post-Game Analysis (Part I/ II)

Score By Quarter

Table Name
1st Qtr2nd Qtr3rd Qtr4th QtrFINAL

Rice

0

0

7

7

14

Army

7

21

9

0

37

Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

Post-Game (Army-Rice): QB Bryson Daily & OL Lucas Scott (9-21-24)

Post-Game (Army-Rice): Safety Casey Larkin & LB Andon Thomas (9-21-24)

Breaking Down The Scoring

Box Score
QuarterTimeScoring PlayRiceArmy

1st

12:15

AWP - Bryson Daily passed to Noah Short for 41 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

0

7

2nd

14:25

AWP - Bryson Daily rushed for 7 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

0

14

2nd

2:00

AWP - Bryson Daily rushed for 2 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

0

21

2nd

0:33

AWP - Bryson Daily passed to Casey Reynolds for 17 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

0

28

3rd

13:13

AWP - Alex Bacchetta rushed for 19 yard loss. Player fumbled. Safety

0

30

3rd

6:00

Rice - E.J. Warner passed to Matt Sykes for 16 yard touchdown (Enock Gota made PAT)

7

30

3rd

0:08

AWP - Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

7

37

4th

4:45

Rice - E.J. Warner passed to Christian Francisco for 5 yard touchdown (Enock Gota made PAT

14

37

FINAL

14

37

NOTABLES

• With the win, Army begins the season 3-0 for the first time since 2021 as it is now the third time in the Coach Monken era the Black Knights have started 3-0 (2016, 2021)

• Black Knights have extended its win streak to seven games, which dates back to last season. It is the second-longest active winning streak nationally.

• Bryson Daily is also the second player since 1996, joining Ahmad Bradshaw (9/4/15 vs. Fordham) to have each 100 passing and rushing yards and two passing and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.

• LB Andon Thomas logged his first career interception on what was a great effort to keep his foot in before halftime.


