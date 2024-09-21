Army is now 3-0 following their 37-14 win over Rice

Army QB Bryson Daily runs the ball in the 1st half against Rice (Photo by Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Coming off of their bye week, the Army Black Knights were attempting to remain undefeated and bring their record to 3-0 as they hosted the Rice Owls at West Point inside Michie Stadium. Despite the bye week, the Black Knights pretty much played a flawless first half where they took a 28-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. The offensive attack was balanced and was led by QB Bryson Daily, who was equally as effective running and passing. He leads the team in rushing with 145 yards (6.3 avg) along with 3 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, the senior QB and Co-Captain was 6/9 for 107 yards and two passing touchdowns. The recipients of Daily’s passes ranged from Noah Short and Casey Reynolds, along with others.

On the day, the Black Knights, who came into the game leading the nation in rushing, were able to continue their solid ground attack with 288 yards (5.1 avg.) on the day. But perhaps as equally as impressive for Army was their defense, which played extremely aggressively and fast. Their first half was just as impressive as the offense, as the defense forced the Rice offense into several mistakes that led to the Black Knights scoring 14 points off of the Owls' first-half turnovers.

Army's defense stood firm against Rice on Saturday (Photo by Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Score By Quarter

Slotback Noah Short in action (Photo by Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Table Name 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr FINAL Rice 0 0 7 7 14 Army 7 21 9 0 37

Breaking Down The Scoring

Box Score Quarter Time Scoring Play Rice Army 1st 12:15 AWP - Bryson Daily passed to Noah Short for 41 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 7 2nd 14:25 AWP - Bryson Daily rushed for 7 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 14 2nd 2:00 AWP - Bryson Daily rushed for 2 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 21 2nd 0:33 AWP - Bryson Daily passed to Casey Reynolds for 17 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 28 3rd 13:13 AWP - Alex Bacchetta rushed for 19 yard loss. Player fumbled. Safety 0 30 3rd 6:00 Rice - E.J. Warner passed to Matt Sykes for 16 yard touchdown (Enock Gota made PAT) 7 30 3rd 0:08 AWP - Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 37 4th 4:45 Rice - E.J. Warner passed to Christian Francisco for 5 yard touchdown (Enock Gota made PAT 14 37 FINAL 14 37

NOTABLES