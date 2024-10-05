Army is now 5-0 with 49-7 win over Tulsa

Offer: Free Trial until Thanksgiving (11/28/24)
The Army Black Knights were entering their game against Tulsa with an extremely impressive 4-0, and with a win today, it would be the program’s best start since 1996.
If Army’s first offensive series was any indicator, the Black Knights would chalk up winning their 5th game of the season and remain undefeated.
Their first drive saw quarterback Bryson Daily, utilize his arm and hit slotback Noah Short on a 37-yard touchdown pass at the 10:29 mark and an early 7-0 lead.
However, with a couple of costly penalties by the Army special team and defense, Tulsa went on an impressive 16-play touchdown drive, that was over 7 minutes and tied the score, 7-7.
2nd Quarter
The Black Knights appeared to get back to Army offensive football that saw a combination of runs and timely/effective passing, especially a very impressive pass from Daily to Short that netted 22 yards and an equally impressive run by Bryson for 21 yards. By the end the drive, the Army Co-Captain and QB hit pay dirt for his 9th rushing touchdown on the season, which gave the visiting Black Knights a 14-7 lead.
The defense stepped up on Tulsa’s next possession with a 4 & out. However, Army’s offense picked up where they left off from their previous offensive series, Daily and Short connected once again, as the slotback went on a swing route out of the backfield and Daily hit him in stride and with practically no defenders around him, he pranced his way for 58 yards and a touchdown, which increased the Black Knights lead to 21-7 with just 1:49 remaining in the 2nd quarter, which is how first half ended.
3rd Quarter
The bad news for the Golden Hurricanes was that the Black Knights were receiving the kickoff to open the 2nd half and perhaps the worse news was the Kayne Udoh/Andon Thomas show was beginning.
On offense, there was still the presence of Daily and Short, but Udoh put his running back talents on full display, as he ran for a 61-yard scamper on the initial series of the quarter, followed by a 63-yard touchdown run, on plays that appeared to be identical.
Defensively, Thomas had a very productive day, the linebacker had 10 total tackles along with one timely pass breakup … his play, along with his defensive teammates held Tulsa to 7 points on the day, and shut them down for the final three quarters.
Honestly speaking and at least from our perspective … when Udoh hit pay dirt to make the score, 35-7, the Tulsa offense was completely out of sync.
At this stage, Army added two additional scores, and walked away Tulsa, Oklahoma trip, with a decisive 49-7 win, bringing their record to 5-0 on the season.
Score By Quarter
Stay Tuned Our Post-Game Audio With Head Coach Jeff Monken
Breaking Down The Scoring
NOTABLES
• Senior safety Tommy Zitiello was seen on the sideline on a medical stretcher. According to Coach Monken in the post-game presser, Zitiello was taken to the local hospital for observation, although he had all of his mobility. We wish him a complete and full recovery.
• Army’s nine-game winning streak is now the longest active winning streak nationally.
• The Black Knights have now started the season 5-0 for the first time since 1996.
• It is also Army’s second-longest winning streak under Jeff Monken, only trailing when winning 10 in a row between the 2018-19 seasons.
• Army’s 5-0 start is only its fourth since 1950 (1950, 1985, 1996).
• The Black Knights have outscored their opponents 98-21 in the first halves this season.
