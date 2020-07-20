GoBlackKnights - Army lands 11 on 2020 All-Independent Team

Phil Steele recently announced his pre-season 2020 All-Independent Team and 11Black Knights found their names on the list; 5 on the first team and another 6 on the second team. The number of independents increased this year with UConn joining Notre Dame, ArmyWest Point, New Mexico State, UMass, and Liberty, bringing the number of programs competing for All-Independent honors up to 7.





Senior FB Sandon McCoy was the only Black Knight named to the First Team Offense, while senior CB Jahvari Bourdeau, junior LB Arik Smith, and junior DL Kwabena Bonsu were selected to the First Team Defense. Junior punter Zach Harding represented the Black Knights on first-team Special Teams.

Wide Receiver, Cam Harrison (GoBlackKnights.com)

Black Knights named to the Second Team Offense included senior SB Artice Hobbs IV, senior WR Cam Harrison, and two senior offensive linemen, Peyton Reeder and JB Hunter. Senior DL Edriece Patterson earned Second Team Honors on Defense along with the only underclassman, sophomore DB Jabari Moore. BYU led all the independents with 14 players selected to the first and second teams, followed by Notre Dame with 13, Army West Point with 11, Liberty with 9, New Mexico State with 6, UConn with 4 and UMass with 3.