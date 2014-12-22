Army lands major commit in 3-star DE/LB
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Rivals 3-star defensive end/linebacker Kenneth Brinson was one of Army's most coveted recruits because of his high ceiling on the field, along with pledge which should help recruit a number of players to West Point.
Many recruiting analysts believed that the defensive end/linebacker would end up saying yes to Stanford over Army, who were his two-finalist.
But on Thursday of last week, the Atlanta (Ga.) Marist High School product dispelled all those projections when he gave his commitment to head coach Jeff Monken and offensive coordinator Brent Davis, who has been responsible for recruiting the talented prospect.
"Yes, I have committed to Army," Brinson declared in his conversation with GoBlackKnights.com. "I'm excited about my decision."
Brinson indicated that it wasn't just one moment or one entity that had him realize that Army was the best fit for him, but a montage of items.
"It's hard to pinpoint just one decisive moment," he added. "I mean, I went up there and I really liked all the people, I liked the class I went to, I liked the facilities and stuff like that. That was really positive and I really like Coach Davis [Brent]. He's been my recruiting person and when they [Monken & Davis] came down, I was ready."
His pledge to Army, makes him one of the highest rated commitments for the Black Knights, joining safety James Gibson with the Rivals.com 3-star distinction.
"Yes, I have committed to Army," Brinson declared. "I'm excited about my decision.
It was back in October when Brinson was back at West Point as Army hosted Air Force. He was making his second visit to the historic campus, where he was taking in his official visit. The weekend prior, he had taken an official visit to Stanford.
Army and Stanford had been his top two programs for some time now, but after a home visit from Monken and Davis, he finally ended the recruiting battle when he said yes to the Black Knights' coaching staff.
It's no secret that Brinson was one of Army's top targets for the 2015 recruiting class. The defensive standout has accumulated over 10 scholarship offers from across the country. They have ranged from the aforementioned Army and Stanford programs, but also included Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Wake Forest, Air Force and several others.
Few Army prospects in recent years have been as talked about much as Brinson, and now the Black Knights fans base is looking forward to next summer when he will have an opportunity to turn that hype into reality.
But for now, his commitment truly enhances what is already a solid incoming class. Monken and his staff are in their first full recruiting season cycle and they are looking to continue to improve Army's recruiting efforts.
Of course, Brinson made it clear to other programs, that his pledge to Army is solid, especially after he reached out to the Stanford coaching staff to tell them of his decision. "I talked to Coach Anderson [Lance]," stated Brinson, who will be a direct admit into the academy. "It was a tough conversation, but he was pretty understanding and it was a pretty short conversation, to the point, but he understood."
Stay tuned as GBK brings you more insight surrounding Brinson's commitment and what it means for the 2015 recruiting class.
** To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board.**