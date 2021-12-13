Army LB Andre Carter named to the 2021 Associated Press All-America Team

Junior outside linebacker Andre Carter II has been one of the pleasant surprises on the Army West Point defense this season. The 6-foot-7, 250 pound Carter entered direct from Missouri City, Texas in 2019 and did not see playing time in his plebe season, but appeared in 10 games with 198 snaps as a yearling and finished the season with 14 tackles, 1 Interception, 1 Sack, and a Forced Fumble.

He gained early recognition at the start of this year’s season when he registered 4.5 sacks in the first two games of the season, to lead the NCAA. He continued his dogged pursuit of quarterbacks throughout the season and finished the year with 14.5 Sacks to capture top honors for most Sacks per Game in the NCAA and break Josh McNary’s record for most Sacks in a season with one game still to go.

The AP recognized Carter’s outstanding performance by naming him to their All-American Third Team this week. We expect additional recognition to follow, and we look forward to seeing Carter challenge McNary’s record for career sacks as he continues his pursuit of quarterbacks in the coming season.