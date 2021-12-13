Army LB Andre Carter named to the 2021 Associated Press All-America Team
Junior outside linebacker Andre Carter II has been one of the pleasant surprises on the Army West Point defense this season. The 6-foot-7, 250 pound Carter entered direct from Missouri City, Texas in 2019 and did not see playing time in his plebe season, but appeared in 10 games with 198 snaps as a yearling and finished the season with 14 tackles, 1 Interception, 1 Sack, and a Forced Fumble.
He gained early recognition at the start of this year’s season when he registered 4.5 sacks in the first two games of the season, to lead the NCAA. He continued his dogged pursuit of quarterbacks throughout the season and finished the year with 14.5 Sacks to capture top honors for most Sacks per Game in the NCAA and break Josh McNary’s record for most Sacks in a season with one game still to go.
The AP recognized Carter’s outstanding performance by naming him to their All-American Third Team this week. We expect additional recognition to follow, and we look forward to seeing Carter challenge McNary’s record for career sacks as he continues his pursuit of quarterbacks in the coming season.
Army (12-1) will take on Missouri from the SEC in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22nd. The game will be played in Fort Worth, Texas and is set to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Missouri is represented on this year's AP All-America team by third-team center Michael Maietti.
2021 Associated Press All-America team
Offense
Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.
Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State.
Tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.
Guards —Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State.
Receivers — Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.
Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.
Defense
Edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon.
Linemen — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.
Linebackers — Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah.
Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn.
Safeties — Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor.
Defensive back — Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.
Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh.
Running backs — Sean Tucker, sophomore, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri.
Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State.
Guards — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State.
Center — Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia.
Receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.
All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech.
Kicker — Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State.
Defense
Edge rushers —Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State.
Linemen — Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.
Linebackers — Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan.
Cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja’Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina.
Safeties — Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame.
Defensive back — JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska.
Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State.
Running backs — Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA.
Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Guards —Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin.
Center — Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri.
Tight end — Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame.
Receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State.
All-purpose player — Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State.
Kicker — Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa.
Defense
Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi.
Linemen — Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.
Linebackers — Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army.
Cornerbacks — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington.
Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia.
Defensive back — Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State.
Punter — Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State.
