WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point linebacker James Nachtigal earned an invite to the rookie mini camp for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns camp will begin with the first practice starting early Thursday and running until Sunday.

After accumulating 8.5 sacks during his senior season, Nachtigal finished his career with 17, which is the second most all-time behind Josh McNary (24.5). During the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, he became the first player since 2015 to register three sacks in the same game. Nachtigal finished his Army career with 216 tackles, including 118 solo shots, and recorded 22 tackles for loss in his four years.

Academy Note

The Defense Department has rescinded its 2016 policy allowing military service academy athletes to be recruited directly into professional sports as of April 29, 2017. Our military academies exist to develop future officers who enhance the readiness and the lethality of our military services. Graduates enjoy the extraordinary benefit of a military academy education at taxpayer expense.

Upon graduation, military officers will serve their minimum commitment of two years prior to pursuing careers as professional athletes.

The department has a long history of officer athletes who served their nation before going into professional sports including Alejandro Villanueva, Roger Staubach, Chad Hennings and David Robinson.