Army Linebacker Arik Smith named as the 2021 Defender of the Nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (November 4, 2021) – Army Linebacker Arik Smith has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Defender of the Nation Award, the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced on Thursday.

Sponsored by Capital Group of Companies and America’s Patriotic Dealerships, the Defender of the Nation Award represents exceptional leadership qualities on the field, academics and engagement in the community. The recipient also exhibits a high standard of integrity through demonstrated example.

Selected from one of the nation’s military academies, including Air Force Academy, The Citadel, Coast Guard Academy, Naval Academy, and Virginia Military Institute, additional eligibility also derives from universities such as Norwich University, Texas A&M University and Virginia Tech.

“The Defender of the Nation Award celebrates our nation’s military academies and their many outstanding-student athletes”, according to John Rocco Executive Director of the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

“Our sincere congratulations to West Point’s Arik Smith being selected this year’s recipient. Arik’s proven excellence both on and off the football field personifies the spirit of a true leader. We look forward to honoring Arik at December 6th’s Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet, presented by LendingTree”, said Rocco.

Named a team captain in 2021, Smith anchors defensive unit found in the top ranks of the nation, including a No.1 rank in the nation for opponent time of possession and currently seventh in rushing defense. The Maryland native leads the team in total tackles (39) for a second-consecutive season, following a junior season where he finished with a team-high 78 tackles (7.0 TFL) and a 3.5-sack output as part of the nation’s top-ranked defense in 2020.

Additionally honored as a 2021 Campbell Trophy semi-finalist, Smith actively engages as a youth mentor, including annual national speaking engagements encompassing 150 churches each summer. Other off-the-field initiatives include volunteering his time in restoration efforts to provide housing opportunities for under-privileged families in Baltimore.

Smith is the second Black Knight to receive the honor under Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, since the inaugural accolade was awarded to Army Linebacker Andrew King in 2016.

“For the same reasons his teammates chose him as a captain, Arik Smith is one of West Point’s most respected Cadets. His commitment to serve as a leader in the Corps of Cadets, and on our team, is evident in his dedication to personally excel and to inspire others to maximize their potential. He embraces the balance of his responsibilities as a Cadet with the grueling schedule of a Division I football player with an uncommon steadiness and professionalism. Whether serving as a reliable company-mate in the Corps, an academic tutor to classmates, team captain and leading tackler on our team, or the many community events he has volunteered for, Arik Smith stands out. We are all incredibly proud of Arik for earning this year’s Defender of the Nation award. He is most deserving”, said Army Head Coach Jeff Monken.

Majoring in Electrical Engineering, the senior linebacker will receive the award as part of the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Award Banquet, set to take place on Monday, Dec. 6 in Charlotte, N.C.

The ceremony will air on CBS Sports Network on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually by the Charlotte Touchdown Club in conjunction with the Football Writers Association of America to the nation's most outstanding NCAA Division I defensive football player. The Charlotte Touchdown Club is a non-profit organization founded in 1990 for the purpose of promoting high school, collegiate, and professional football in the Charlotte, N.C., region. The club’s activities and services focus community attention on the outstanding citizenship, scholarship, sportsmanship, and leadership of area athletes and coaches. Since 1990, the club has raised and donated nearly $3 million to benefit area high school and collegiate athletics.