• While ULM quarterbacks went 21-28 passing, Army’s defense did an impressive job keeping the ball in front of them as they held ULM to 164 yards passing and 5.9 yards/attempt.

• LB Leo Lowin had his second interception of the season and led the team with 11 tackles including 0.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.

“From a defensive perspective, the Black Knights were better today, but they are still not like the last two years. That being said, 24 points isn't bad considering one drive was 12 yards and a field goal came after Army “forced” a punt on 4th & 1 in the 2nd quarter on their own 13-yard line. ULM has athletic skill players and although they didn't score many vs Alabama or Texas, they've put up good numbers vs everyone else. The lone TD in the second half was disappointing considering the 30 yards the Black Knights gave them off penalties and to be honest, the ‘D’ still hasn’t tackled well. But I was encouraged with the overall play of the defense today.”

• Army kicked off to ULM to open the game, and the Warhawks offense bogged down on their own 42-yard line after a Leo Lowin QB sack set up a 4th and 15. Coach Monken and Coach Saturnio installed a block after seeing a weakness on film in ULM’s punt protection. The block call worked to perfection as Army had two defenders running “Scot free” at the punter. In his post-game press conference, Head Coach Jeff Monken said that he couldn’t understand how they didn’t get a piece of the punt, but according to officials, they didn’t and Army roughed the punter to continue the ULM drive at the Army 43-yard line. Army’s defense stiffened again though and held ULM to a 22-yard field goal to give the Warhawks the first points of the contest and take a 3-0 lead.

• On Army’s next possession, they faced a 4th and 4 at the ULM 31-yard line. Jemel Jones took a QB keeper right for 31 yards and an Army touchdown to put the Black Knights ahead 7-3.

• After a 12-play, 72-yard drive by Chandler Rogers and the ULM offense, the Army Defense clamped down in the red zone once again, forcing 4th and goal from the 3-yard line. Quendrelin Hammonds broke up a Rogers – Alfred Luke pass and Army took over on their own 3.

• Army went 9 yards on their next 3 plays and Coach Monken (to no one’s surprise) decided to roll the dice and go for it on 4th and 1 from the 13-yard line. In his post-game press conference, Coach Monken mentioned that they had a fullback dive called, but because the ULM defense had a man in every gap, they checked out of it to an option play and they missed a scoop block play side, forcing a 1-yard loss for Jemel Jones and a turnover on downs.

• ULM took the ensuing possession right in on one play with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Boogie Knight (yes, that’s really his name). ULM had a couple of players on the “all-name” team).

• Army was stopped again at the ULM 39-yard line on 4th and 6 because ULM was shooting gaps and Army was missing a lot of “scoop” (backside) blocks according to Coach Monken early on. Billy Boehlke hit a beautiful pooch punt that pinned ULM at their 2-yard line to start their next drive.ULM took over and put together their best drive of the afternoon – a 6-play, a 98-yard scoring drive that featured a 69-yard Bugs Mortimer (also all-name team) run to the Army 14. Two plays later, Andrew Henry took a handoff straight up the middle to give ULM their largest lead of the day at 17-7. Army got the ball back with 5:43 left in the half and put together what may have been the most important drive of the day for the Black Knights. The Black Knights went 75 yards in 11 plays and took 5:06 off the clock before halftime. Jones punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run – his second score of the day. Army stopped ULM on a 3-and-out and tried to get the ball back and maybe get into field goal range, but adverted a near disaster as the ULM punt ricocheted off an Army player’s foot who was blocking for no return man. Thankfully, Jimmy Ciarlo pounced on the ball at the Army 35-yard line and took a knee to go into halftime trailing only 17-14.

• GBK Publisher Charles Grevious and I agreed that the 3rd quarter was the best quarter of football Army has played all year. After the opening kickoff return of the second half was called back for a holding penalty that nullified a Braheam Murphy touchdown, Jones and the Army offense went to work at the 45-yard line. They went 34 yards in 10 plays before bogging down. Quinn Maretzki came in and kicked the game-tying field goal from 38 yards out.

• On ULM’s second play of the next series, Jimmy Ciarlo got to Rogers and disrupted his throwing motion, giving Leo Lowin another opportunity and his second interception of the season.9 plays later, Jones had his third touchdown of the day from the 6-yard line giving Army a 24-17 lead they would not relinquish. Army’s D came up big again with another 3-and-out and then scored on a 60-yard drive that was highlighted by a 36-yard Jones-Ay’Juan Marshall completion along the sideline that was originally called incomplete but overturned once instant replay clearly showed Marshall got one foot in bounds.

• After Army turned ULM over on downs following a sack by Max DiDomenico, Tyhier Tyler came in to replace a cramping Jones and Tyler, Marshall, and Ja’Kobi Buchanan led an 8-play, 55-yard scoring drive capped off by a 3-yard Buchanan touchdown run to give Army a 38-17 lead.

• ULM did score on their next possession, which Monken referred to as “disappointing,” considering all the momentum Army had at that point in the game. The Warhawks went 75 yards in 6 plays. The drive was capped by a 23-yard completion from Rogers to Jevin Frett.

• After a failed onside kick attempt by the Warhawks, Cade Ballard came in and led a 5-play, 23-yard penalty-marred drive that culminated with a 37-yard Quinn Maretzki field goal to give the Black Knights a 41-24 lead.

• Army’s defense forced another 3-and-out and Army turned to their QB #4 in Bryson Daily. Daily took the second play from scrimmage 64 yards for a touchdown and Army walked away with a 48-24 win that was a lot closer than the score indicates.